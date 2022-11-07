Dundalk finishing second is a great achievement in a season of great change

Having been fed on a diet of unprecedented success during the Stephen Kenny era, followed by two seasons ravaged by Covid and the imprudent extravagance of the American owners, Dundalk supporters reflected on Sunday last after their final game of the 2022 campaign on a season that failed to add to the club's distinguished roll of honour yet, nonetheless, was not without a significant achievement in gaining European qualification for next season against all the odds.

The season opened on February 18 against a backdrop of new owners and uncertainty over the number and quality of players in the squad that was hastily assembled by head coach Stephen O'Donnell, whose own decision to leave Cup holders St Patrick's Athletic was surrounded by controversy and the threat of legal action by the Inchicore club to prevent him from joining Dundalk, where he had been an inspirational captain during the Kenny era.

The extent of that transformation in the squad was underlined by the fact that only two players who started in that Derry game, central defender Andy Boyle and captain Patrick Hoban, had played with the club the previous season, while a third, Robbie Benson, was returning to the club where he made many headlines when Kenny was in charge.

In addition, four of the eight debutants with Dundalk, Lewis Macari, Dan Williams, Steven Bradley and Joe Adams, had played no more than a handful of senior games with their cross-channel clubs, and all under the age of 21, were playing their first competitive game in Ireland.

It didn't improve the mood of Dundalk supporters, making many pine for the glorious days of the recent past, when they looked at the Derry City line-up that contained three players, Cameron Dummigan, Patrick McEleney, and Will Patching, who had lit up Oriel Park on numerous occasions in the past with their silky skills.

But, in many ways, that opening game set the benchmark for the season, for with players in their team that had but a few training sessions together, never mind developing a cohesive playing system, or understanding, the team managed a more than creditable 2-2 against the much-vaunted Derry side in which considerable investment had been made in the close season to try and arrest the title from Shamrock Rovers.

The quality of that performance, which was embellished by a wonderful strike from one of the debutants, 20-year-old Steven Bradley, signed on-loan from Hibernian in Scotland, somehow compensated for the departure of one of Oriel Park's favourites, Michael Duffy, who had joined the ex-Dundalk colony at the Brandywell, and raised hopes that it might not be as bad a season as many pundits had predicted.

Another good, 2-2 draw, this time away to another of the season's hopeful title pretenders, Bohemians, further enhanced the confidence of supporters, and when the first win was achieved against Finn Harps at Oriel Park, followed by two draws against Sligo Rovers (away) and Shelbourne, Dundalk were starting to show a little stagger when the champions, Rovers, came to town on a Monday night in March.

By then there was a settled look to the Dundalk team, especially the defence, with new arrivals Sam Bone slotting in at wing-back, Mark Connolly looking a tower of strength in the middle of the defence, and Macari, who only arrived at the club days before the first game of the season, showing real promise.

They were playing in front of the find of the season, Welsh U21 goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd, who compensated for a lack of inches with his agility, anticipation and enthusiasm.

Their efforts had seen the team concede only one goal in the previous three games, and it added considerably to the side's confidence when they held a star-studded Rovers team scoreless, a team that had a former Dundalk favourite, Richie Towell, playing his first game at the venue since 2015.

The lift that the team got from that scoreless draw with Rovers – a game they had the chances to win – was severely dented the following week when they, unexpectedly, fell to their first defeat of the season – all the more hurtful since it was away against Drogheda United – but, gradually, O'Donnell steadied the ship with some astute tinkering with his selections, laying the foundation for the best run of the season.

That run, starting at the end of April with a home win over Shelbourne, courtesy of a last-minute goal by John Martin, extended to eight unbeaten games, the only blip coming in a draw against UCD when they lost a 2-0 lead, but including their first away win of the season – and what a win, 2-1 against Derry – followed days later by their second, beating Finn Harps, one of their bogey sides.

By the time Rovers paid their second visit to Oriel Park on June 17, after the mid-season break, whispers were starting to circulate beyond the town that O'Donnell's men were moving into contention for the title and that view was fortified when before the biggest crowd of the season, they got the better of the champions with the only goal of the game coming in the 80th minute when Benson made one of his trademark late runs to get on the end of a magnificent Macari cross to score.

FIVE POINTS BEHIND

That win left Dundalk just five points behind the champions with a game in-hand, but again it was Drogheda who deflated the team's title ambitions, registering yet another shock win in United Park, again on a 1-0 scoreline, and if O'Donnell and his players want to dwell on 'what might have been' theories, they cannot avoid the conclusion that the two away defeats to Drogheda and the loss of five points to UCD in Belfield cost them the title.

The mood in the camp wasn't helped by the developing speculation over key defender Connolly's future at the club, for with his loan period ending on June 30, and the Dundalk board unwilling or on unable to meet the demands of the player and his parent club, Dundee United, the inspirational defensive leader played just two more games after the Drogheda defeat and left the club for Derry City, adding to supporters' anguish by the home game against Finn Harps on July 22.

Yet another season defining moment came two weeks after Connolly's departure when a rather innocuous challenge on Hoban in an away game against Bohemians cost the club any outside chance of mounting a late challenge to Rovers for the title, for even though it didn't look to be a season-ending injury, the captain, and fulcrum around which their attacking strategy revolved, didn't play another game until coming on as a substitute in Sunday's final game in Derry.

The Hoban injury happened on August 12 with 10 league games to go and the team still in the Cup and the loss of the top-scorer was accentuated by another injury blow to a player who could also be relied on for a goal, Daniel Kelly, with the winger sustaining a leg injury in a very creditable draw against Derry on August 4 that subsequently ended his season.

The loss of Hoban and Kelly, followed in the final quarter of the term by injuries to Paul Doyle, Robbie Benson and Greg Sloggett, together with the departure of Connolly and Dan Williams, who returned to his parent club after sustaining an ankle injury, meant that it was a patched up team that had to see out the half-dozen games of the season with O'Donnell unable to fill out his bench for some of the fixtures.

Their achievement in holding off the challenge of St Patrick's Athletic to qualify for Europe was, therefore, all the more meritorious, and, unquestionably, it was the spirit and character within the squad and the loyal and enthusiastic support that the team received in Casey's Field that were the defining ingredients that got the team over the line.

HOME COMFORTS

The home support was, undoubtedly, a key factor in the season, for over their 18 games, O'Donnell's men won 12, drew five, with their only loss coming via a last-minute goal against St Pat's on October 7, meaning that they collected 41 points of their season's total before their home crowd.

Unfortunately, their away form wasn't nearly as good, for they had to wait until their seventh away game to record their first win, and, ironically, that win, in the Ryan McBride Stadium in Derry on May 30, came when it was least expected.

Indeed, Sunday night's 1-0 triumph over the Candystripes meant that Dundalk were unbeaten over their four games against this Sunday's Cup finalists, winning the two games on Foyleside and drawing their two meetings in Oriel Park.

Sunday's win, featuring a number of players who were not regulars throughout the season, meant that the teams finished level on points, but Dundalk lost out on goal difference for runners-up spot.

The winning goal was a fine effort from Keith Ward, but perhaps the most notable aspect of the game was the return of Hoban to action after such a long lay-off, and the game may also have signalled the end of their time at Dundalk for veterans like Peter Cherrie, Brian Gartland and David McMillan, all of whom served the club exceptionally well.

To finish joint-second with Derry was a great achievement in a season of change at Oriel – well done all.