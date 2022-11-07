Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dundalk finishing second is a great achievement in a season of great change

Kevin Mulligan

Dundalk's Chief Operating Officer Martin Connolly with head coach Stephen O'Donnell ahead of Sunday's final league game of the season at Derry City. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dundalk's Chief Operating Officer Martin Connolly with head coach Stephen O'Donnell ahead of Sunday's final league game of the season at Derry City. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk's Chief Operating Officer Martin Connolly with head coach Stephen O'Donnell ahead of Sunday's final league game of the season at Derry City. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk's Chief Operating Officer Martin Connolly with head coach Stephen O'Donnell ahead of Sunday's final league game of the season at Derry City. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

Having been fed on a diet of unprecedented success during the Stephen Kenny era, followed by two seasons ravaged by Covid and the imprudent extravagance of the American owners, Dundalk supporters reflected on Sunday last after their final game of the 2022 campaign on a season that failed to add to the club's distinguished roll of honour yet, nonetheless, was not without a significant achievement in gaining European qualification for next season against all the odds.

The season opened on February 18 against a backdrop of new owners and uncertainty over the number and quality of players in the squad that was hastily assembled by head coach Stephen O'Donnell, whose own decision to leave Cup holders St Patrick's Athletic was surrounded by controversy and the threat of legal action by the Inchicore club to prevent him from joining Dundalk, where he had been an inspirational captain during the Kenny era.

Privacy