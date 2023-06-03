Dundalk FC’s Robbie McCourt set for another stint on sidelines after picking up injury in training

Dundalk defender Robbie McCourt has picked up an injury.

Dundalk defender Robbie McCourt is facing another spell on the sidelines after suffering a groin injury in training on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was lined up to start his third game in-a-row against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium on Friday night before facing the injury setback.

The former West Brom academy player has featured just nine times for Dundalk in all competitions since signing from Sligo Rovers for an undisclosed fee last July.

Having struggled with injury following his arrival at Oriel Park last summer, McCourt missed the opening six matches of this season having undergone a hernia operation in February.

He then suffered a further injury lay-off in April but returned to start in the three previous games against Derry City, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic respectively prior to Friday’s 2-0 defeat in Tallaght.

Speaking after the game against Shamrock Rovers, head coach Stephen O’Donnell confirmed McCourt’s injury but didn’t say how long the full back would be out for.

“Yesterday he pulled up with an injury. He tweaked his groin.”

O’Donnell admitted McCourt’s latest setback was a blow to the player.

“It’s disappointing for him,” he said.

“He’s a footballer and he wants to play so I can understand the frustration in that regard of not being available.”

Dundalk welcome UCD to Oriel Park on Monday for a 5pm kick-off before travelling to Turner’s Cross to face Cork City on Friday in the final game before the mid-season break.