Dundalk FC’s injury crisis deepens at the Brandywell

Darragh Leahy of Dundalk leaves the pitch with an injury during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Dundalk at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. — © SPORTSFILE

Darragh Leahy’s early withdrawal against Derry City on Monday night means Dundalk have now suffered 14 injuries in their last 14 league games.

The 25-year-old lasted just 24 minutes of the 3-0 defeat at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium having suffered an ankle injury in the early stages that he was unable to shake off.

His departure, coming on the back of Rayhann Tulloch picking up a groin injury against Cork City 72 hours earlier, makes both a doubt for this Friday’s visit of Leahy’s old club Bohemians to Oriel Park.

Monday’s game against Derry was Dundalk’s 15th of the campaign to date and while no one suffered a knock in the opening day draw at home to UCD, since then head coach Stephen O’Donnell has had setback after setback on the injury front with established stars such as Robbie Benson, Andy Boyle, Greg Sloggett and John Mountney amongst those looking on from the sidelines against Candystripes.

Indeed, Dundalk haven’t managed more than two successive games without suffering some kind of injury setback as the treatment table remains the busiest place in Oriel Park right now.

Asked about the unlucky run of knocks, O’Donnell said at least Leahy’s was a contact injury which can happen in football.

“It’s a tackle so what can you do? It’s a physical game. We’ll see how he is but it is frustrating that side of it, without a doubt.

“He got a bad impact but I don’t think it is any more serious than that. It was a heavy impact but hopefully it’s not too bad. We’ll have a better idea of it over the next 24-48 hours.”

With Boyle, Mountney and Gibraltar international Louie Annesley amongst those out injured, Dundalk can ill-afford to lose Leahy for any length of time given they had no defender on the bench in Derry on Monday.

“It’s an area we’re vulnerable in but hopefully it won’t be too long before we have a few bodies back in that department,” said O’Donnell, who failed to commit on anyone being back for this Friday.

“We’ll see how they progress. 24 hours here and there, the picture might be a little bit different on Wednesday once we see them do a bit more than it is today but we’ll have to play that by ear.”

O’Donnell also admitted his decision to bench club captain Patrick Hoban on Monday was to avoid the risk of injury.

“We need to keep bodies fresh because we’re playing again on Friday. Pat has not been long back and obviously he has played 100-odd minutes on Friday night so we need to be clever as well.

“We’ve seen lots of instances this season where we’ve had players get injured so with these treble games across Friday-Monday-Friday we need to look after players and we need to rotate a little bit,” he said.

Injuries by game table

UCD – none

Bohs - Lewis, Doyle (2)

Pat’s - Annesley, Kelly (4)

Shels - none

Derry – Kelly (5)

Drogheda – Hoban, Elliott (7)

Sligo – none

Cork – Kelly (8)

Derry – Boyle, Sloggett, McCourt (11)

Shels – none

Drogheda – none

UCD – Benson (12)

Sligo – none

Cork – Tulloch (13)

Derry – Leahy (14)