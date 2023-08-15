Dundalk FC’s Greg Sloggett on Bray tie – ‘We’ve done the hard part to start but there’s no easy draw in the Cup’

Greg Sloggett played and scored in an FAI Cup cracker against Bray Wanderers a few years back but had no memory of it when it was mentioned to him after Dundalk’s victory over Sligo Rovers on Friday.

It was May 2016 when he was part of a UCD side which raced into a 3-0 half-time lead against the Seagulls, helped by him scoring the second, only for a 10 minute hat-trick from Ryan Brennan to tee-up a tense finale, not helped by a Gary O’Neill penalty miss.

In the end, the Students advanced, courtesy of a Hugh Douglas own goal, but not even the dramatic nature of the tie could jog the midfielder’s memory of the match at the UCD Bowl.

“You’re testing my memory here,” he said, grinning.

“Against Bray? I can’t think now. Hopefully it’ll be another win on Sunday. Maybe not such a ding-dong this time. I don’t remember it but I’m sure I’ll recall it.”

That game – which kick-started a run for the Seagulls which saw them fall at the first hurdle in the Cup every year up until this one – might not be remembered but Sloggett is hoping Frday’s trip to the Carlisle Grounds can be a memorable step towards another day out at the Aviva this November.

“We’ve done the hard part to start but there’s no easy draw in the Cup. We got turned over away to Waterford last year and away to Bray, there’s no guarantees that it will be a straight forward game so we have to do our homework, we have to prepare properly and we have to treat the game on its merits.

“There’s no glamour to this tie really if you win but you still go through to the next round of the Cup so it’s just as important as any game. As I said, we’ll prepare properly and I’ll look forward to a trip to the seaside in Bray.

“I’ll be hoping, like everyone, for a good day out at the end of the season and hopefully some silverware to go with it.”

Having struggled past Wexford at this stage last year, Sloggett says Dundalk won’t be taking the First Division side for granted.

“Ian Ryan was the manager there at the time and that was a sticky game so it just goes to show that games can be tough and teams can be sticky to beat.

“They’ll sit in no doubt so we’ll have to have that cutting edge going forward. I think at times we showed that tonight but we just weren’t as clinical as we need to be. If we can bring that quality in front of goal then I’d back us to get into the next round.”

Having been left out of the second leg of the European tie with KA recently, it has been a good response from the 27-year-old, who came off the bench to score a headed equaliser on the night against the Icelandic side before captaining Dundalk against Shelbourne and retaining his place on Friday.

While admitting his desire to play in every game, Sloggett said he accepted his manager’s decision.

“The gaffer is not afraid to shake things up. He sees things in different games and he wants to play in different ways and he has different personnel to go about that. He explains his decision and you have to just roll with that.

“Football is a rollercoaster at the best of times but I have a lot to offer this football club. I was pleased to lead the team out on Sunday as captain. I feel like I’m a leader in the group in many ways and that was an honour bestowed upon me so I was delighted. We just have to keep pushing on.

“I know I got the goal against KA but it’s one of those where the game was gone really. We needed three goals on the night and it just happened to be that I scored. I was disappointed on the night. I wanted to go and make a difference and I’d hoped that I’d get on sooner to help but it wasn’t to be. I responded how I responded. I’ll always take a setback in the right manner and try drive on from that.”

Another goal against Bray would be a good way to do that – whether he remembers it seven years from now or not.