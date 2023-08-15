Dundalk FC’s Daniel Kelly set for his first return to the Carlisle Grounds in FAI Cup tie with Bray Wanderers

Daniel Kelly returns to where it all began for him in the League of Ireland on Friday night for the first time in over five years.

It was at Bray Wanderers where the Ringsend man was given his first taste of top-flight football when plucked from St Pat’s CY by Dave Mackey – ironically, making his debut off the bench against Dundalk on the opening night of the 2018 season, a 0-0 draw with Stephen Kenny’s side.

He would go on to score twice in 25 appearances in the first half of that year before securing a move to Bohemians, which subsequently led to him arriving at Dundalk the following year.

Kelly, who scored just once at the Carlisle Grounds in a 3-1 win over St Pat’s during his time there, hasn’t been back at the seaside venue since but is hoping to leave with a smile on his face this Friday night.

“It’s my first time going back there since I’ve played for them so I’ve only known about being at home playing for Bray but I think the pitch is decent. My mam and dad were at a match last week and the pitch is looking good.

“It’s a great club and I’m thankful to Dave Mackey, who was here for a couple of years. He was the one who signed me and took a chance on me so all credit has to go back to him. He was watching me down at CY for a couple of months and took the chance when there were no other teams taking a chance on me. There was a new setup there and he took a chance but thankfully it paid off and I owe a lot to him.”

Kelly, who scored his first goals for Bohs against Bray, says it would be a dream come true to get back to the Aviva this November. Having tasted defeat there in his first season at Dundalk in 2019 following a shootout defeat to Shamrock Rovers, he was part of Filippo Giovagnoli’s side which ran out 4-2 winners after extra time in 2020. Despite the better result three years ago, that game was played behind closed doors, taking away a little something from the occasion.

“I know we lost it in 2019 but there’s just a different feel to it when there’s a big crowd there with family and friends there. Our goal is to get back to the Cup final and with that group of lads out there, there’s no reason why we can’t.

“Our main priority next week is to get through to the next round. You’re in the quarters then and only two games away from the Aviva. We’ve obviously had a chat about it and it’s probably the best day of the year, especially with your family and friends there and 35,000 there so that’s our goal. I think the last time we were there was 2020 when we won the Cup. I’ve watched it the last few years but hopefully I won’t be watching this year because I’ll be playing in it this year,” he said.