Dundalk FC's Daniel Kelly has old boys at Bohemians in the crosshairs

He started it with a goal against St Patrick’s Athletic on the Monday to earn his side a point, ended it with a win over the champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday – particularly sweet given he comes from the Rovers heartland of Ringsend - and in between celebrated his cousin Abbie Larkin’s call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the Women’s World Cup in Australia.

Now he is hoping the good times keep on coming as he prepares for what will be his 100th league start against old club Bohemians at Dalymount Park this weekend.

“That’s not bad but hopefully I’ll finish with a goal as well, please God,” he beamed when told about the landmark.

There might not have been one against the Hoops on Friday but Kelly put in an incredible shift on the night along with his team-mates to secure a famous win for Stephen O’Donnell’s side.

“I thought I done well but I thought everybody did well to be fair,” he told The Argus afterwards.

“It suited us the way we were playing and pressing and I got a lot of the ball. Thankfully I did okay tonight and hopefully I can take that forward. I did say to Wardy even in the warm-up that for a while I hadn’t felt good but I felt really good in the warm-up and thankfully I showed a little bit of that out there tonight.

“I thought to a man we were outstanding from the get-go really. We didn’t want to give them any time on the ball and just press and press. I know they like to go long sometimes up here but I thought we nullified everything. They obviously do like to spin down the sides of people but to a man we were outstanding tonight so there’s a great feeling in the dressing room.”

Now Kelly believes the sky is the limit for his side.

“We know if you go on a run in this league you can gain places,” said the 27-year-old.

“I think we’re still fourth but we’re seven points off Rovers now and we’ll just keep going and taking it game by game. We’ve a huge game next week so we just need to keep taking it game by game but if you’re going into these games winning going into Europe then it’s a good knack to have.”

While Kelly spent most of the week plotting Rovers’ down fall, he is the biggest supporter of one of their female stars, Abbie, who was confirmed in Vera Pauw’s World Cup squad last week.

“Abbie is unbelievable, a credit to the family. Everybody is buzzing,” he said.

“She came over to my house, she only lives from here to the pillar away, when she found out on Tuesday. Her, her ma and her da came over and she’s a credit.

“Even during Covid when we weren’t allowed out really, I was bringing her to the Clan na Gael and we were doing training.

“I thought her all she knows,” he laughed.

“Nah, she’s an unbelievable talent and a great human being. We’re all going to be supporting her. They’re heading off in a couple of weeks and my uncle runs the community centre down there so they’re going to do a big flat screen out in one of the flats to get everybody to support her and she deserves it.”

With team-mate Greg Sloggett’s girlfriend, Chloe Mustaki, also making the squad there’s sure to be plenty of eyes on the Women’s World Cup in the Dundalk dressing room.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Kelly.

“Women’s football is on the rise and I said that to Abbie when she was 13 or 14 that she has a chance if she keeps going the way she is going and she has just progressed and progressed.

“I thought even in the game last week against Zambia, as the game was going on it was suiting her down to the ground and she done really well. I’m buzzing for Greg as well and his Mrs because she has obviously had a tough time of it. All and all, it’s great and it’s great for the family. She’s a credit.”

Not a bad week for Kelly but with July now upon us and a busy period ahead for him and Abbie, let’s hope for all the family that the good times keep on rolling.