Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dundalk FC’s battling effort offers encouragement to supporters

Kevin Mulligan

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk, left, and Will Patching of Derry City react at the final whistle of the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Derry City at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk, left, and Will Patching of Derry City react at the final whistle of the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Derry City at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk, left, and Will Patching of Derry City react at the final whistle of the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Derry City at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk, left, and Will Patching of Derry City react at the final whistle of the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Derry City at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

argus

Both Stephen O'Donnell and Ruaidhrí Higgins went into Sunday's SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division clash at Oriel Park under intense pressure following a poor run of form and for that reason, both will feel happy enough with the result, a 2-2 draw, that extends a sequence of draws between the sides.

For Dundalk, it was vital to halt their run of three successive league defeats, and, almost as important, the need for the team show some character after their dismal performance away to Cork City the previous week, while, in the process, convincing an increasingly sceptical fan base that they won't be dragged into a relegation battle this season.

Privacy