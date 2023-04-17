Dundalk FC’s battling effort offers encouragement to supporters

Both Stephen O'Donnell and Ruaidhrí Higgins went into Sunday's SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division clash at Oriel Park under intense pressure following a poor run of form and for that reason, both will feel happy enough with the result, a 2-2 draw, that extends a sequence of draws between the sides.

For Dundalk, it was vital to halt their run of three successive league defeats, and, almost as important, the need for the team show some character after their dismal performance away to Cork City the previous week, while, in the process, convincing an increasingly sceptical fan base that they won't be dragged into a relegation battle this season.

Derry's need was just as great, for having slipped down the division after a bright start, successive 1-0 home defeats, to Drogheda United and Bohemians, left the manager's job under threat given the heavy investment in the team in the last two seasons.

Not surprisingly, with both teams lacking confidence, the managers took a cautious approach, O'Donnell abandoning his preferred 4-3-3 formation for a much more defensive formation of 3-5-2, which, at times, was almost like a 3-6-1 with John Martin having to engage the entire Derry backline on his own during the first half.

Higgins, too, opted for a more defensive strategy, leaving out Will Patching, and with Patrick McEleney absent, it was a surprise to see that Michael Duffy was left on the bench until late in the game.

Like Dundalk, Derry relied heavily on their lone striker, Jamie McGonigle, to get them up the field, with the result that the game lacked any real intensity in the first half, with Derry having the few best chances.

It probably didn't help that the atmosphere normally present at a Friday night game was missing, and it was only in the second half when Dundalk scored twice within the space of a minute that the crowd awoke from their Sunday after dinner siesta to get involved in the game.

In the end, both sets of supporters had of their passions unnecessarily aroused by referee Rob Hennessy, who had a poor game, for it wasn't that he favoured one side over the other, it was more a case of that he was bad for both sides, with the inconsistency in his decision-making on what constituted a free-kick leaving most perplexed.

Two Dundalk players, unable to contain their frustration at the referee's decisions, were booked for protesting, as was O'Donnell when he disputed a decision with the fourth official.

The hosts felt that they should have had a second half penalty when Robbie Benson appeared to be impeded as he tried to round Ronan Boyce, but the referee awarded the free to the Derry defender.

Dundalk weren't happy either that defender Wasiri Williams was shown a straight red for an 86th minute tackle on Ollie O'Neill, but it was a dangerously high rash challenge that left the referee with little alternative.

Read More

UNDER PRESSURE

The performance of the whistler apart, it was evident that the run of three defeats was placing O'Donnell under more pressure than any time during his time at the club, for in opting for a radical change in system to a back three that he played on only a few occasions previously, he knew he had to try something different to restore his players’ confidence.

To his credit, he didn't abandon the plan when he lost captain Andy Boyle with an injury in the warm up, and slotted in Darragh Leahy on the left of the back three, with Williams in the centre and Hayden Muller on the right.

The system, with five stretched across the midfield, with Archie Davies and Robbie McCourt playing higher up the field as wing-backs, and no wingers in the team, restricted Derry to a few good opportunities, but, crucially, rarely threatened, as Martin got little support in his unstringing efforts to occupy the Derry defenders.

Derry could have gone ahead as early as the third minute when Sadou Diallo crashed a good effort off the ’bar and they failed to convert other good chances when Ben Doherty scuffed his chance, Ciarán Coll fired over and Doherty missed the target when he had a free header.

It took Dundalk all of 40 minutes to muster a shot on goal when Davies had a good effort turned round the post by Maher, but, by then, Dundalk had lost their most competitive midfielder, Greg Slogeott, with a serious-looking ankle injury, leaving O'Donnell to complain afterwards that the Oriel Park surface was a major contributing factor in the high number of muscle injuries that his players were sustaining.

The hope that Dundalk would reach the interval without conceding were dashed a minute before the break when Sloggett's replacement, Johannes Yli-Kokko, failed to deal with a difficult Benson pass, was caught in possession by Doherty, who fed the ball to Graydon before receiving it back at the edge of the box and curling a superb left foot shot around Leahy and Nathan Shepperd to the bottom left-hand corner.

The head coach resisted the clamour to shuffle his team at the interval, but within five minutes of the restart, he abandoned the three at the back, reverting to a 4-3-3 with the introduction of Pat Hoban for Martin and Tulloch for a struggling McCourt with Leahy moving to left-back where he is more comfortable.

The changes had an immediate impact for Hoban's ball-winning strength and ability to hold on to the ball, and Tulloch's close control, presenting an attacking threat, Dundalk started to get a foothold in the game.

They survived two other narrow escapes when Doherty fired over and Cian Kavanagh went close with a header, but Derry slowly started to restrict their attacking ambitions, content that their one-goal lead was sufficient, which allowed Dundalk to build some pressure.

They almost snatched an equaliser when one of Keith Ward's dangerous deliveries was headed towards his own goal by Boyce, but he was fortunate that his ’keeper, Maher, was alert to get down to his left to prevent an own goal.

Within a few minutes, however, another great delivery by Ward, again from a free on the left, was steered brilliantly to the bottom right-hand corner by the head of Benson for what was his 75th career goal.

Within 50 seconds, Oriel Park came alive to the rebirth of the 'Oriel Roar', born over 30 years ago on a Easter Monday, ironically, against Derry, for when Yli-Kokko caught a hesitant Diallo in possession and burst past the badly-exposed visitors’ defence, even sprinting by Hoban, to slot the ball past Maher, fans started to believe that a win, which looked highly unlikely until then, was possible.

The chances of that could have increased had Tulloch not elected to go for a shot on goal which he scuffed and passed to the unmarked Hoban, and Derry made the home side pay for that failure when yet another excellent delivery from Doherty's left foot found the unchallenged Kavanagh to direct a looping header over Sheppard into the top left-hand corner of his net.

Both sides had chances to win the game, the best for Dundalk falling to Hoban who headed straight at Maher, but even after they went down to 10 men, Dundalk, with not one player – Sheppard apart – finishing in the position that they started the game, were pressing for a winner.

It's hard to know how to view Dundalk's performance for, yet again, some of O'Donnell's selection choices and changes during the game left supporters totally baffled, but the spirit and character shown by the team in the second half, that was brought about largely by arrival of Hoban, lifted the gloom that had engulfed the club in recent weeks.

The hope is that they can build on that against Shels on Friday, but with the injury to Sloggett and the suspension to Williams, it won't be easy.