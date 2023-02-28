Dundalk FC win their appeal to be reinstated to the Leinster Senior Cup

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell speaks to LOI TV before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Bohemians and Dundalk at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk FC have won their appeal to be reinstated to the Leinster Senior Cup.

In early February, The Argus exclusively reported that Stephen O’Donnell’s side had been kicked out of the competition over a failure to set a date for their fourth round tie with Shelbourne.

The Leinster FA subsequently awarded Damien Duff’s men a 2-0 win but the decision was appealed by Dundalk, who will now have the opportunity to play the game for the right to host Wexford FC in the quarter-finals of a competition the club last won in 2015.

A brief statement issued by the club on their social channels on Monday night read: “Dundalk FC can confirm that our appeal to the Leinster FA in relation to our removal from the Leinster Senior Cup was successful. A date for our fourth-round fixture against Shelbourne will be announced in due course.”

Dundalk and Shelbourne will meet in the league this coming Monday, March 6, at Oriel Park – 72 hours after the Lilywhites host St Patrick’s Athletic this Friday.