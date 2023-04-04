Dundalk FC will be without Robbie Benson for Easter double-header

Dundalk FC will be without midfielder Robbie Benson for the Easter weekend double-header at home to Sligo Rovers on Good Friday and away to Cork City on Bank Holiday Monday after an appeal against his red card against Shamrock Rovers on Friday was rejected by the FAI’s independent Appeal Committee. Picture: Sportsfile

The 30-year-old was sent-off for the first time in his professional career at Oriel Park on Friday for what was deemed to be a high challenge on Rovers defender Lee Grace after 31 minutes.

Dundalk were losing 1-0 at the time of the incident and eventually succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the reigning champions, who made the most of their numerical advantage by putting the Lilywhites to the sword.

Head coach Stephen O’Donnell indicated immediately after the game that he would be appealing the decision but on Monday the club’s appeal for wrongful dismissal for ‘serious foul play’ was rejected, with Benson handed a two-match ban.

With striker Patrick Hoban also struggling to be fit for this weekend’s matches, along with Cameron Elliott, Paul Doyle and Louie Annesley, it makes life difficult for O’Donnell as he looks to bounce back from the heaviest league defeat of his managerial career at Oriel Park.

Speaking after Friday’s 4-0 drubbing, O’Donnell said he felt referee Arnold Hunter got the decision wrong.

“I just don’t see how you can just get involved and make such a decision,” said O’Donnell.

“I don’t even think Rovers’ players or staff were looking for a red. I don’t think it entered anyone’s head but just wanting to get involved and knowing that you’re making a match defining decision so early in the game when there’s absolutely zero need… if he feels it’s a high leg then it’s a yellow card and if he gave a yellow card then no one would have batted an eye lid but the actual footage shows Robbie toes the ball first and then obviously there’s a coming together with Lee Grace.

“Without a doubt it changed the game completely. Any time you go down to 10 men so early in the game, of course it changes the game.”

O’Donnell added that his opposite number, Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, also felt Benson was harshly dismissed.

“He said it afterwards to me,” stated O’Donnell. “He said ‘terrible decision, never a red card’ so what more do you say?

“I just don’t think the officials need to get involved. Don’t get involved and don’t be eager to make a decision that is going to determine the game. There’s no need.”