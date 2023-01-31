Dundalk FC will be watching Derry City pitch situation with interest

The recent report released by Derry City and Strabane District Council into the pitch at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry and reported on by ‘The Derry Journal’ made for some concerning reading if you’re a regular at Oriel Park.

While the two pitches might be 157km apart, what they have in common is that they’re the only two artificial surfaces used by senior teams in the top flight league in this country.

The report raised a number of concerns about the playing surface at the Brandywell, including player welfare and potential health and environmental issues.

While they cannot be overlooked, perhaps the most concerning aspect of the report was the eye-watering sums estimated – in excess of £1 million sterling – that it would cost to relay the surface.

While Dundalk have enough off-field concerns given the overall condition of Oriel Park, the fact that their pitch is a year older than Derry’s having been laid in 2017 means that a hard and potentially very costly decision is potentially coming down the line.

The FAI have already warned that the pitch at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is “unlikely to be fit for elite level soccer beyond the 2023 season.”

While similar notes on Oriel Park’s condition are unavailable to the public, the most recent report on the Brandywell stated the yarn was “showing signs of wear/fibrillation” and identified a “tuft loss problem across the entire field, especially around half way.”

The report also noted that additionally, Derry have reported increased player injuries since moving from grass to a 3G surface in 2018.

While both Derry City FC and the council have stated their preference for a natural grass or hybrid grass surface to replace the current 3G one, the report noted that they may be left with no alternative but to change with a potential ban on them coming down the line.

The report noted that the FAI advised that UEFA have established a working group concerning the future of all 3G pitches amidst potential changes in legislation regarding the continued use of rubber crumb infill, which in turn create micro-plastics.

The report said: “There are growing concerns as to the possible health and environmental impacts of micro-plastics. The organisation are carrying out research into alternatives to the rubber crumb infill used on these pitches and are considering a 6-year transitional period, at the end of which 3G surfaces (with rubber crumb infill) will no longer be used for competitive matches.”

The current pitch at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium was opened in March 2018 as part of the stadium’s redevelopment having been funded to the value of £929,000 by the Office of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister under the Social Investment Fund Programme 2011-2018.

While council income – up from £11,000 per annum pre-3G pitch to approximately £80,000 per annum now – is a factor for Derry City and Strabane District Council to consider in all decisions, rent for Oriel Park would be negligible given the current demands on it for an array of teams ranging from the first-team squad to the various underage sides and women’s teams – which are only going to expand further in the years to come.

While the report noted that a more detailed investigation would be required – at a cost of £5,000 to £7,000 excluding VAT – to determine the next steps, some of the anticipated costs make for concerning reading.

While the report notes that the cost to change the pitch “is highly dependent on which option is chosen”, it notes that replacing the 3G surface with a sand mattress construction is “likely to cost in the region of £600,000-£800,000 and yield limited income.”

A like-for-like replacement “would be likely to exceed £1 million” and further investigation would be required in terms of the governing body and legislative implications concerning the future of rubber infill (micro-plastics).

The report noted that a third option includes a semi-synthetic or hybrid surface, similar to the Aviva Stadium and Windsor Park but warned “there is reportedly a limited lifespan to these surfaces (requiring replacement approximately every 4 years) and their construction cost may be significantly higher than that for a conventional grass pitch.”

While it would be the preference of most fans and, indeed, players to return to a traditional grass pitch, this has its problems too as it would require greater maintenance – possibly leading to a full-time grounds person being required – while it would be unable to cope with the current load from the seven or so different sides who train there.

This would mean the club requiring an additional place or places to train.

Alternatives to rubber infill are being investigated but it appears inevitable that a hard and costly decision is coming down the tracks for a club who have already much to think about in relation to the ground in general.