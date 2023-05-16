Dundalk FC well-beaten by Derry City at the Brandywell

Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd fails to stop a goal by Brandon Kavanagh of Derry City during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Dundalk at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. — © SPORTSFILE

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell felt his side “didn’t compete well enough” as their six match unbeaten run came crashing to an end against Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Monday night.

The Lilywhites had come into the game on the back of four wins in-a-row but never really got going as goals from Jordan McEneff, Brandon Kavanagh and Michael Duffy saw Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side run out comfortable winners in what was their first victory over Dundalk in seven attempts.

Afterwards, O’Donnell kept his side in the dressing room for some time after the game and couldn’t hide his disappointment when he emerged over a half an hour after the full-time whistle.

“I thought physically we were poor today,” said the 37-year-old.

“I didn’t think we competed as well as we can from a physical aspect with regards our duelling and that so if you don’t do that then more often than not you’re not going to come out the right side of a result.”

The biggest disappointment for O’Donnell was the nature of the goals his side coughed up.

“They were really poor goals that we conceded tonight. All three of them were poor,” he said.

‘The third one obviously we’re throwing a bit of caution to the wind but for the first we’ve a throw-in on the left hand side and we just…. Like I don’t think Derry created much really. I don’t think either team created much in the first half.

“That’s the frustrating part. Derry are a good team and they’ve good players and it’s always tough. I know their record has not been brilliant this season at home but in the games that they’ve not won they’ve totally dominated the games and have been unlucky. They have good players but we just gave up poor goals and you can’t do that.”

While Dundalk did have half chances to get back in the game in the closing stages at 2-0 down when Cameron Elliott and Patrick Hoban went close, O’Donnell said his side couldn’t complain about the outcome.

“We had two good opportunities but we didn’t take them so that’s the bottom line,” said the head coach.

“If you had got back in the game it might have a different ending to it but we didn’t take the chances and if you don’t take the chances at 2-0 down then you’re not going to get anything from it but the bigger picture from a competing aspect and a physicality aspect, I thought we were off it tonight.”

It was the home side who dominated from the off with Nathan Shepperd having to be at his best to turn a long range effort from Duffy around the post on 13 minutes.

After further half chances for Shane McEleney and Cian Kavanagh, the breakthrough then arrived on 19 minutes. Robbie McCourt’s throw to Darragh Leahy saw the defender take a heavy touch, with his clearance charged down by McEneff. Cian Kavanagh then got up ahead of Hayden Muller to nod down for the inrushing McEneff to break in on the right, with the former Arsenal man firing across Shepperd to the bottom left hand corner.

After Ben Doherty had thrashed an effort wide from a corner that landed to him at the back post, Dundalk began to grow into the game as the half wore on without ever really threatening.

Indeed, the visitors were fortunate not to fall two behind on 53 minutes when Paul Doyle hooked the ball off the line after McEneff had risen highest to get his head to Ben Doherty’s corner.

The second goal would finally arrive on the hour mark. After John Martin had headed a corner clear, the loose ball was picked up by Brandon Kavanagh, who took two touches to break away from Johannes Yli-Kokko before rifling a superb left foot shot past Shepperd to the top right-hand corner of the net.

Duffy and Cian Kavanagh, the latter denied by Shepperd at point blank range, went close to killing the game after that before Dundalk had two half chances to set up a tense finale.

The first came on 75 minutes when a huge mix up involving Doherty and Cameron McJannet presented Elliott with a golden chance to half the deficit but, with just Brian Maher to beat, the substitute blazed over.

Four minutes later, Hoban got on the end of Ryan O’Kane’s cross but couldn’t direct his header on target as it drifted to the left and wide.

Derry then wrapped the game up with seven minutes remaining when Adam O’Reilly burst clear of Wasiri Williams on the right before teeing up Duffy for a goal against his old club.

Dundalk would finally register a shot on target in the 93rd minute when Keith Ward scuffed an effort goalwards from Daniel Kelly’s pass but it never troubled Maher.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, McEleney (Coll 35), McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (Patching 86), O’Reilly; B Kavanagh (Dummigan 70), McEneff (Graydon 70), Duffy; C Kavanagh (O’Neill 70).

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Williams, Muller, Leahy (O’Kane 24), McCourt (Ward 73); Malley, Lewis, Doyle (Hoban 68), Yli-Kokko (Kelly 68); Martin (Elliott 73).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).