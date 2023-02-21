Dundalk FC understood to be closing in on loan deal for midfielder from League 1 in England

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell is hopeful of adding further to his squad ahead of Wednesday’s League of Ireland transfer deadline.

The Lilywhites boss made his sixth signing of the off-season on Monday when Johannes Yli-Kokko joined on loan from Finnish champions HJK Helsinki.

Dundalk are also understood to be working on a season-long loan deal for Cheltenham Town midfielder James Olayinka.

The former Arsenal underage star only signed for the Robins last September but despite featuring regularly and scoring his first goal for the club with a winner away to Cambridge United on St Valentine’s Day, the 22-year-old has been mainly used as a substitute in recent weeks by manager Wade Elliott.

Asked about potential new recruits after his side’s 1-1 draw with UCD on Friday night, O’Donnell admitted he was confident of adding to his squad but said it was likely to go to the wire.

“I’m pretty confident but you’re never sure until it’s done,” he said.

“That’s just the nature of football. It always seems, no matter how much you want it to, it always seems to go down to deadline day and the last day or last minute if needs be and it’s proven to be that kind of way with us.”

Yli-Kokko will be available for Friday’s trip to face Bohemians and will wear the number 20 shirt at Oriel Park. The 21-year-old made 17 Veikkausliiga appearances during HJK’s title-winning campaign last year, scoring once and providing four assists. He also made four appearances in Europe, coming on as a substitute in both legs of HJK’s UEFA Champions League second qualifying round defeat to Viktoria Plzeň and their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round win over Maribor. He also featured off the bench against Real Betis last November having been an unused sub in their five other matches, which included games against Roma and Ludogorets.