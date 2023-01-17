Dundalk FC sweating over fitness of five-time league winner after injury in friendly with Shelbourne Rovers

Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell is sweating on the fitness of John Mountney ahead of the start of the season in a little over four weeks’ time after he limped out of the side’s return to action against Shelbourne on Friday. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell is sweating on the fitness of John Mountney ahead of the start of the season in a little over four weeks’ time after he limped out of the side’s return to action against Shelbourne on Friday.

The Lilywhites played a behind closed doors friendly against Damien Duff’s side in the AUL, racing into a two-goal lead through Keith Ward and new signing Cameron Elliott before being pegged back in the second half at a time when many of the U19 panel had been introduced.

The outing was overshadowed, however, by what was described as a serious looking injury to Mountney, who had to be withdrawn after going down clutching his knee in an incident occurred at a time when he was not being challenged by an opposition player.

The five-time league winner, who is due to turn 30 next month, was due to undergo a scan to determine the extent of the issue on Monday, with the outcome unknown at the time of going to print.

Dundalk will be hoping it is not a reoccurrence of the cruciate knee ligament injury which he picked up while playing for St Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park in August 2021.

While Mountney, who first joined the Lilywhites under Seán McCaffrey in 2012, returned to the club at the start of last season, he didn’t feature until July 22 when he made a 14-minute cameo off the bench against Friday’s friendly opponents Finn Harps.

The Mayo-native would go on to feature in nine of the club’s remaining 10 league matches of the season, as well as in all three of their FAI Cup ties, to help him secure the option on his contract to remain at the club for this season.

Any lengthy absence would likely alter O’Donnell’s plans in the transfer window. While new signing from Millwall, Hayden Muller, can play at right-back, Mountney had been seen as Dundalk’s likely first-choice option there this season following Lewis Macari’s return to Stoke City following his loan spell last season.