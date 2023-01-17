Dundalk FC supporters to get their first chance to run the rule over new signings

Dundalk FC supporters will get their first chance to run the rule over the club's four new signings when Stephen O’Donnell’s side face Finn Harps in a pre-season friendly at Oriel Park this Friday night (kick-off: 7:45pm). Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk FC supporters will get their first chance to run the rule over the club's four new signings when Stephen O’Donnell’s side face Finn Harps in a pre-season friendly at Oriel Park this Friday night (kick-off: 7:45pm).

After a quiet few weeks in the transfer market, the Lilywhites kicked into action last week with the signings of Louie Annesley, Connor Malley, Hayden Muller and Cameron Elliott.

Annesley is arguably the most high-profile of the quartet. Capable of playing at centre back or in a defensive midfield role, the 22-year-old arrives from Blackburn Rovers, where he made one first-team appearance in an EFL Cup match last August.

The bulk of his experience comes on the international front where he has 35 caps for Gibraltar, who are due to face Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad in the European Championship qualifiers twice this year. Indeed, Annesley has already faced off twice against Ireland prior to now.

Together with Muller, who joins the club from Championship side Millwall, the pair will provide vital cover at the back following the retirement of Brian Gartland and departure of Sam Bone to join hometown club Maidstone United.

Muller, who featured four times for the Millwall first-team, is due to turn 21 next month and can play at centre back or right back. The bulk of his first-team experience came towards the end of 2021 when he made eight appearances for St Johnstone during a loan spell at the Scottish Premiership side.

Connor Malley, who was released by Rochdale earlier in the month, is an attacking midfielder who will likely fill the void of Joe Adams. The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Sunderland before joining neighbours Middlesbrough where he signed a three-year contract in 2019. Capable of playing across midfield, Malley made four first-team appearances for Boro, while he also had loan experience at Carlisle United, Ayr United and Gateshead.

Perhaps the most intriguing signing is that of 23-year-old Scottish striker Cameron Elliott. Formerly on the books of St Mirren as a youngster, he joins from the Scottish fifth tier where he scored 15 goals in 21 appearances for East Kilbride so far this season. The bulk of Elliott’s senior experience came playing for Stranraer in League One and Two in Scotland.

Having also officially re-signed Robbie Benson last week, O’Donnell is working hard to add further to his squad with a number of loan signings expected towards the end of the month.

As well as the meeting with Dave Rogers’ Finn Harps on Friday, Dundalk will also face newly promoted Cork City in the AUL in Dublin at 2pm on Friday, January 27. The Lilywhites will also face Wexford FC, now managed by 2002 FAI Cup winner James Keddy, on Tuesday, February 7, at 7:45pm. Admission to both games at Oriel Park will be €10 for adults and €5 for juveniles with Patreon members admitted for free.

The annual Jim Malone Cup match against Drogheda United is also understood to be taking place on Friday, February 3, in Head in the Game Park with that date due to be confirmed this week. Dundalk have also been drawn at home to Shelbourne in the fourth round of the Leinster Senior Cup. A date for that fixture will be made in due course. The winners will face either St Patrick’s Athletic or Wexford in the quarter-finals.