Dundalk FC Supporters’ Club’s plea for fundraisers could be music to owners’ ears

In the heyday of the Stephen Kenny era at Oriel Park, negotiating Friday-Monday matches was one of Dundalk’s specialities.

While the quick turnaround would often hamper sides with lesser resources or, indeed, lesser fitness, the three games in a week scenario used to be where the Lilywhites truly came to the fore.

Wins weren’t always pretty but they were accrued.

The fact that Stephen O’Donnell’s side of 2023 have negotiated the first of five Friday-Monday hurdles before the mid-season break with six points from six is huge.

Not only did Friday’s 5-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic kick-start the club’s season after a slightly stuttering start but the fact it was followed up on with a come from behind victory over Shelbourne on Monday.

There were some brilliant individual performances across the weekend but the major thing I took away from it all was: wasn’t it good to be back focused on the football again?

After weeks of speculation surrounding the club’s future, Dundalk chairman Seán O’Connor did a video interview last Tuesday night to try to dispel a lot of fans’ fears.

Like anyone who gives any view, you could dispute parts of it but, ultimately, it was what many of us – myself included – had been calling for: a bit of clarity.

Of course, there are things that club owners can’t discuss but when the club’s future is riding on decisions, it’s understandable that fans want to be kept in the loop to some extent.

Having denied any talks with Hull up until last week, the club had to finally admit talks after the Championship side’s manager Liam Rosenior went public on the potential link-up between the two. No matter what Dundalk now claim, the fact he did so shows how close it appeared from a Hull perspective at least.

Dundalk now say it is ‘on ice’. That is fine but it doesn’t change the overall picture. The club and the ground it occupies still needs huge investment. It just looks like it will have to come from another source – but boy will we need it.

Ironically, the release of the video coincided with The 1903 Official Dundalk FC Supporters’ Club holding their AGM in the Lilywhite Lounge. The fact that the club opted not to send anyone along when requested to and the fact that several planned initiatives were met with, according to the committee at least, no support from the club, sums up how far we have to go to a community club in more than name only.

While the supporters were pondering ways we can fundraise to help improve one day Oriel or, hopefully, one day fund a grander project, the club it seems have no interest.

“Other clubs will have fundraisers and different events whereas we are wrapping our arms around the local businesses,” said the chairman.

If that’s their stance then they’re perfectly entitled to take it as owners. It does seem bizarre, however, to potentially turn your back on additional revenue that not only boosts the coffers but also boosts the mood around the club as a whole by providing social outlets for fans and other means to support the club outside of match nights.

“We’re here to serve the best way for this club and for the fans,” added Seán.

No one doubts that. No one doubts that whatsoever but when your supporters want fundraisers it might be no harm in listening.

The partial clarity of last week was welcome but the fact it coincided with a snub to some of the most dedicated of supporters shows there’s bridges to be built yet.

Most, myself included, will be happy to leave a lot of the speculation of pre-season behind and begin looking forward to what really matters again: the football. But the call remains the same: talk to fans and let them pose the questions and put forward suggestions.