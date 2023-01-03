Dundalk FC suffer transfer market setback with defender set to sign elsewhere

Dundalk FC are set for a further setback in the transfer market with St Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy the latest target missed out on by the Oriel Park club.

As revealed by The Argus pre-Christmas, head coach Stephen O’Donnell had identified the former Republic of Ireland U21 international as a possible loan addition to his squad for the coming season.

The 30-year-old Galwegian, who will be out of contract this summer, is out of favour at the Scottish Premiership side with just three starts and four substitute appearances in the league so far this season.

While that included a rare six-minute cameo off the bench in his side’s 0-0 draw away to Kilmarnock on Monday, Shaughnessy – whose former clubs include Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Southend United – is still expected to depart St Mirren Park this month, with Stephen Robinson’s side having already brought in cover for him following the capture of fellow defender Richard Taylor from Waterford.

While Shaughnessy’s destination is not yet known, it is understood that Dundalk’s offer of contribution fell well short of others on the table, meaning a move to Oriel Park is now not going to happen.

Both Bohemians and Sligo Rovers were among the other League of Ireland clubs with an interest in Shaughnessy, although he also has interest from the UK.

Last week, another of the club’s targets, Johnny Kenny, opted to join Shamrock Rovers on-loan from Celtic.

O’Donnell has yet to add a new face to his squad for the 2023 campaign, which gets underway at home to UCD on February 17.

It is understood that former club captain, the recently-retired Brian Gartland, is now assisting in the process of bringing new faces to Oriel Park.

Dundalk are working hard to bring in new players from the UK market but may have to wait until the end of the month for many targets as players weigh up options there.

The Lilywhites currently have 14 players on their books for the new season, although Robbie Benson is also expected to re-sign for what would be his sixth season at the club over two spells.

The squad returned from their festive break on Monday. With strength and conditioning coach Graham Norton’s departure for Bohemians confirmed, it is understood that Sami Dowling, who worked with Dave Mackey at Bray Wanderers, has overseen that aspect of things for pre-season but it is not known at this stage if his role is a permanent one or not.

Meanwhile, Sam Bone, who was part of Dundalk’s squad last season, is being linked with a move to English National League side Maidstone United.