Dundalk FC suffer transfer market setback with defender set to sign elsewhere

Dundalk FC are set for a further setback in the transfer market with St Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy the latest target missed out on by the Oriel Park club. Picture: Sportsfile

James Rogers

Dundalk FC are set for a further setback in the transfer market with St Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy the latest target missed out on by the Oriel Park club.

As revealed by The Argus pre-Christmas, head coach Stephen O’Donnell had identified the former Republic of Ireland U21 international as a possible loan addition to his squad for the coming season.

