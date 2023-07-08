Dundalk FC show an interest in signing former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

The 21-year-old only made his Owls debut in their 1-0 win over Derby County at Hillsborough in May as a substitute for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru five minutes from time in what was the final game of the League One season.

However, Durrant was subsequently released following Wednesday's promotion back to the Championship courtesy of Josh Windass' winner in stoppage time of extra-time in the play-off final against Barnsley at Wembley.

On the books of both Everton and Liverpool in his youth, the Tranmere Rovers supporter spent four years at Blackburn Rovers from 2018 to 2022 without making a first-team appearance before signing for Sheffield Wednesday last July following a successful trial period which including an eye-catching goal against Millwall.

While at Ewood Park, Durrant featured alongside current Dundalk player, Louie Annesley, several times for the club's U-21s.

He is described as an attacking midfielder capable of playing across the front three but who mainly plays out wide. He also I said to have a good turn of pace and is a confident dribbler of the ball. Steven Gerrard was amongst his coaches at youth level.

It is understood that Dundalk have expressed an interest in Durrant and are hoping to add him to their squad although it remains to be seen if the move will be successful.

If signed, Durrant will not be eligible to play until the FAI Cup tie with Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park on Sunday, July 23, having missed the deadline to be registered for the club's Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie with Bruno's Magpies, the first leg of which takes place in Gibraltar on Thursday.

Dundalk have already signed Darren Brownlie in this transfer window with the former Partick Thistle defender set to link up with the squad in Gibraltar.

Asked would the 29-year-old feature against Bruno's Magpies, Lilywhites head coach Stephen O'Donnell said: "I don't know. We'll see where we're at.

"He last played on June 4 in the play-off game against Ross County so we'll see where we're at. He has his own programme and he had to go back home so we'll see where we're at over the last couple of days."

Asked about further additions after his side's 3-2 defeat to Bohemians on Friday, O'Donnell said: "I'm not sure, again it's dependent on who goes out. That's where we're at.

"We've lost two and one has come in but we're going into a busy period."

Wasiri Williams and Rayhann Tulloch, who had been on loan from Swansea City and West Brom respectively, have both departed Dundalk in recent weeks but O'Donnell said he is keen to hang on to midfielder, Johannes Yli-Kokko, whose loan from HJK Helsinki expires at the end of this month.