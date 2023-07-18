Dundalk FC midfielder Greg Sloggett has two big games to focus on Thursday

Primary Partners of the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team, Sky Ireland, celebrated the WNT ahead of the World Cup with an unforgettable night in The Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin. Pictured are Republic of Ireland's Chloe Mustaki and her partner Greg Sloggett.

Greg Sloggett has not one but two big games to focus on this Thursday.

That’s because aside from the small matter of Dundalk’s Europa Conference League first qualifying second leg tie with Bruno’s Magpies at Oriel Park that night, he will also have his eye on the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup opener against host nation Australia that morning where his girlfriend, Chloe Mustaki, is part of Vera Pauw’s squad.

Had he any other profession, Sloggett would have taken leave to cheer the ‘Girls in Green’ on Down Under and he admits it is hard to be missing the occasion.

“It’s funny the amount of people who’ve asked me will I get over,” he laughed.

“I think if it was in Europe there’d be some optimism that I could get over for a game, albeit it wouldn’t be this game because of my own responsibilities on the day but there would be a good chance that I’d get over for a game.

“It’s disappointing because it’s kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity with the stage that Chloe is at in her career. She’s 28 now this month and not to say she won’t play in another World Cup but the way history works, you just can’t guarantee there will be another one in her career span.

“It’s disappointing to miss out on it but I’ve been there through all the qualifying campaign. I was at all the home games and I got over to Hampden Park for the day that they qualified and I feel like I’ve been there for a lot of the good stuff.

“I’m just delighted for her though that she gets to go off now and experience the World Cup and I’ll be watching on from home. It’s good that the times suit. We’re not training on Thursday morning as a result of being in Europe and she’s playing at 11am Irish time so for a start I’ll be able to watch the opening game. I think then it’s a 1pm kick-off for the second game so hopefully that should fall all right as well.

“It's their Italia 90 moment and it’s brilliant that everyone is getting behind them and so they should. We’re a good country for that sort of stuff. It does feel like the country is getting behind them and hopefully they can go and have a great competition.”

Sloggett is just hoping that when the pair catch up on their respective matches that both are in celebratory mood.

“Exactly. It’ll be morning time her time but maybe I’ll catch her after her game and before mine, who knows? We have to work that out.”

Another thing Sloggett has to work out is how to dispatch Bruno’s Magpies, who proved a formidable opponent in last Thursday’s first leg in Gibraltar where they had the pick of the chances in the 0-0 game.

The 27-year-old is confident though that Dundalk will be a greater force on home soil and away from the searing heat they had to play through in Victoria Stadium.

“There are certain aspects of the game that we’ll look back positively on and other areas where we have grown an understanding of how they’re going to play more and hopefully we’ll be able to deal with what they offered a little bit better in the second leg.

“Overall, we’re confident we can impose ourselves on them in the second leg back in our home surface where we can really hope to up the ante intensity wise. Look, we would have wanted to have come out of there with a win but we’ll take a draw back to Oriel Park and we’re confident we can go on and progress to the next round.

“We’ll be confident going into the second leg but we won’t take anything for granted. They showed that they can cause us problems as well so we have to go and make sure we do a professional job and hopefully we can progress.”

For Sloggett, Thursday’s game will mark his 100th start for the club should he be selected from the off and it’s a landmark he is proud of.

“I didn’t know that but even hitting the 100th appearance there towards the latter end of last year was a nice little landmark to hit as much as anything,” he said.

“The 100th start hasn’t come around too long after so it’s a good sign that I’ve started a lot of the games over the course of my time here bar injuries so that’s good. I just hope I can continue to play a part and hopefully help this club get back up to the top and be successful.

“If I think back over the last three or four years of my time at Dundalk then some of the best memories are European trips.”

Here’s hoping that there’s plenty more to come this year and that cheering on his girlfriend Down Under is an ongoing negotiation with his Dundalk duties.