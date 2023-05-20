Dundalk FC let two-goal lead slip in home draw with Bohemians

Dundalk 2 Bohemians 2

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk heads his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Bohemians at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. — © SPORTSFILE

It was another late, late show at Oriel Park on Friday night but this time there was little to celebrate for Dundalk as Bohemians fought back from two goals down to claim what looked an unlikely point for long periods of the game.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side had scored a 94th minute winner in the Louth derby against Drogheda United before nabbing two stoppage time goals to beat Cork City 2-1 in their last two home matches but having looked to be cruising to a win here, they were dealt a dose of their own medicine courtesy of set-piece goals by Krystian Nowak and Ali Coote.

The result keeps Bohs three points clear of the Lilywhites in third, with Dundalk having played a game more following their 3-0 defeat in Derry four days earlier.

Afterwards, O’Donnell said his side needed to see out games better going forward.

“The overriding emotion is disappointment,” he said.

“We just didn’t deal with aerial balls or set pieces or long throws. I think that’s all that Bohs brought to the game in the second half and we weren’t great at dealing with it but the first half I thought it was a terrific performance.

“I think it was 10 shots to one and we should have had a penalty. It was as dominant a home performance as you could get and we could have more. I think we had a header cleared off the line ourselves to go three up and we should have had a stone waller penalty but I think we came out the wrong side of a lot of those tonight. I just felt from our point of view, the marginal decisions, we didn’t really get any but that’s not glossing over it. If we deal with set pieces better then we win the game but we didn’t.

“Game management has to be better because you can’t undo the good work of our first half by really not being played around but not dealing with bits and direct balls and second balls,” said O’Donnell.

The Lilywhites got off to a dream start when they hit the front after less than three minutes. After Nowak had denied Johannes Yli-Kokko with a fine block, Robbie McCourt’s corner caught James Talbot in no man’s land with Patrick Hoban punishing the error by heading in his 16th career goal against Bohs.

Dundalk then doubled their lead on the half-hour mark with Connor Malley’s thunderbolt crashing off the ’bar before coming off the back of the helpless Talbot for an unfortunate own-goal by the goalkeeper.

There were then big appeals for a penalty turned down three minutes before the break when Yli-Kokko appeared to be pushed over inside the box by James McManus but referee Neil Doyle was uninterested.

After chances as either end during the third quarter, Bohs managed to pull one back on 77 minutes when Nowak rose highest in a crowded penalty area to head Jordan Flores’ corner to make to the net.

And the Gypsies found the equaliser three minutes from time with Coote’s free wide on the left finding its way through a crowded penalty area into the bottom corner.

Dundalk did have a last gasp chance to restore their lead in the 92nd minute when Hoban flicked on Keith Ward’s inswinging cross but it was no problem for Talbot to deal with.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Williams (Elliott 91), McCourt; Malley, Lewis (Doyle 73); Martin (Ward 73), Yli-Kokko (Kelly 60), O’Kane; Hoban.

Bohemians: Talbot; Buckley, Nowak, Radkowski, Flores; McDonnell (Kirk 91), McManus (McDaid HT); Twardek, Clarke (Benn HT), Coote; Williams (Afolabi 76).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).