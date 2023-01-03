Dundalk FC in a worse place than last year transfer-wise with little pending

“All is quiet on New Year’s Day”.

The opening lyrics to the U2 classic might relate to the peace and tranquillity of January 1 but a quiet day was the last thing that Dundalk FC fans wanted as we welcomed in 2023.

The festive period was a nice distraction but gnawing away at most fans over Christmas was the lack of activity from Oriel Park. Indeed, it has been so quiet up the Carrick Road that were it not for the release of new gear and a few tributes to departing players and fans who were called to their eternal reward, you’d be forgiven for wondering if the lights were on at all.

Here we are a few days into 2023 and Stephen O’Donnell has yet to add a new face to his squad for next season.

Come this Friday we will be just six weeks out from the opening night against UCD and to have just 14 players signed up (15 if Robbie Benson is factored in) is far from ideal. It’s likely that the first pre-season friendly is within the next fortnight – the first game last year was on January 18 – but right now Dundalk are well short of having the numbers available to field a team.

Pre-Christmas, we could console ourselves with the fact that “at least we’re in a better place than last year” but the reality is that we’re now actually not.

When Brian Gartland re-signed on New Year’s Day 2022, that brought the number of players under contract at Oriel Park to 16. That means we’re now playing catch up.

Of course, Dundalk will bring in players but it’s a little concerning that no one was identified a long way out and nailed down in the manner that players such as Ronan Finn and Gary Rogers were in the past.

The club will never admit to it publicly, of course, but they’ve missed out on quite a few targets. Some were lofty, of course, but while geography and familiarity was ultimately a big factor in Thomas Lonergan’s return to St Pat’s, the fact remains that he got a better offer from there too.

Similarly, sources in Scotland indicate that Dundalk’s contribution offer for Joe Shaughnessy was well short of others on the table.

Of course, there’s an argument for keeping within budget and not overspending but the season ahead must be looked upon as one of great opportunity too. Dundalk are back in Europe and likely to be seeded for two, if not three, rounds. It wouldn’t be beyond the club to go on a bit of a journey this summer but O’Donnell needs backing to make that happen.

There’s a lot of business to be played out between now and the start of the season but right now Dundalk sit in a category including UCD and Athlone Town as the only League of Ireland club’s yet to make a new addition to their squad for next season. You could almost make that a list of two given the Students’ model is somewhat different and they don’t sign players in the same way as others.

As stated previously, you’d have to have some sympathy for O’Donnell. It’s not easy to identify players from within the league who’d build on what he achieved last season.

It’s also much too early to panic given he has a track record of success of unearthing a few gems we’ve never heard of. It was on January 7 last year when Nathan Shepperd was announced. Very few, if any, Dundalk fans had heard of him before but he’s very much dear to their hearts now.

Yet, it’s asking a lot of a manager to continually keep pulling rabbits from the hat. We all know O’Donnell has an eye for talent but even the best coaches get a few decisions wrong.

There was almost an expectation that the new year would lead to a flood of incomings. We’ve yet to see as much as a trickle so far.

Don’t be surprised if it stays that way for a while either as players look at their options cross-channel first.

Dundalk probably overachieved in 2022 in many respects but a bit like a good newspaper, you can only admire it for so long before moving on to the next. All many fans now crave is a bit of good news to get excited about. The reality is, there’s not much pending.