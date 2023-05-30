Dundalk FC hope to have a team in the Women’s National League within three years

Dundalk Credit Union director and well-known Dundalk FC supporter Frankie Watters said he was excited to see where things could go in relation to women’s football locally following a link-up between the two organisations.

Mr Watters was speaking at an event at Oriel Park on Monday night to mark the launch of Dundalk Credit Union’s partnership with Dundalk FC to become the club’s Women’s Football Patron.

Frankie was described in his introduction as “a leader for women’s football in this region” having been appointed chair of the North East Women’s Committee of the FAI in 2015.

Speaking to an audience that included local based Women’s National League players Sophie Watters of Shelbourne and Lynn Craven of Bohemians, as well as Republic of Ireland international Chloe Mustaki, Watters said the growth in the women’s game locally had been incredible over the last five years, with over 1,100 girls now playing regularly in the Louth Schoolgirls’ League.

“It was the National Women’s Committee and then the North East Regional Committee who really pushed the whole idea of forming a schoolgirls’ league in Co Louth,” said Watters.

“That was the huge gap that we had identified in the North East. There were certain people instrumental in getting that league up and running that met in Ardee initially. There are now 1,100 girls playing football in this county who were not playing five years ago and that’s an absolutely tremendous credit to those behind it and I think that work is only starting.

“I also in 2015 became a director of Dundalk Credit Union just by sheer coincidence and it struck me very early on that a perfect fit for the community sustainability platform that we were attempting to build was in fact women’s football.

“I’ll say it here – and I said it in 2015 – the future of soccer is female. It’s as simple as that. That is where soccer is going to move forward and that is what is going to make soccer in the future and after the World Cup I think we’ll even see that to a much greater extent.

“To think that you could get 1,100 girls in this county who weren’t playing football five years ago, who are now playing right up through the system, well it just shows the potential that women’s football has and we’ve seen that potential.”

Frankie praised Dundalk Credit Union for their support of the women’s game and said he looked forward to seeing where the partnership with Dundalk FC would go from here.

“There was immediate buy in from the board and also from the management team of Dundalk Credit Union that this was the route we should go and we went that route and we’re now the main sponsors of the Louth Schoolgirls’ League.

“The logic of that then was where to next and where is the progression to and, of course, the progression is to Dundalk Football Club and their U17 and U19 teams. The logic of that was let’s follow that partnership through and let’s become the main sponsor of the women’s teams with Dundalk Football Club and we look forward to a senior national league team in due course.

“It just shows what can be done but it’s also crucial for us in the Credit Union, how do we best support this community that we serve? Well one of the ways you best support the community you serve is by supporting those sort of numbers involved in active sport.”

He concluded: “Let’s see where this goes. If we could do what we did in the last five years as a partnership between Dundalk Credit Union and the Louth Schoolgirls’ League and Dundalk Football Club, let’s imagine what we can do in the next five years when we’re back here celebrating a Dundalk senior team winning its first league title,” said Mr Watters.

Meanwhile, Dundalk FC chief operating officer Martin Connolly said it was the club’s hope to have a senior team competing in the Women’s National League within the next three years.

“Dundalk Football Club are in the second year of our own five-year women’s development football plan which has seen us, ahead of schedule, field U17 and U19 teams in the FAI/EA Sports Development National League.

“We hope we will see in the next three years a women’s senior team competing in the Women’s National League alongside their male counterparts. In order to achieve these goals we must have a willing team and partners. On the pitch, under the guise of Derek Boyle, our academy director, and Bernard Freeman, our head of women’s football, and our coaches, our teams have made great strides over the past two seasons. It’s only in its infancy but we look forward with confidence to their continued development.

“Off the pitch, we also need willing partners and sponsors and none of these goals are achievable without investment and support. Our football club has a long history of collaboration with Dundalk Credit Union and we look forward to continuing to work together to strengthen and develop women’s football in Dundalk and to develop and implement community sustainability projects that will benefit the local community that we both share,” said Connolly.