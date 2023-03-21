Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell to use Leinster Senior Cup tie to get minutes into returning players’ legs

Robbie McCourt could get game-time in Dundalk's Leinster Senior Cup duel with Shelbourne at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile

What started off as a hindrance has become almost a blessing for Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell.

The Lilywhites were originally due to play Shelbourne in the Leinster Senior Cup in early February but after failing to fix a date for the game, they were dumped from the competition by the Leinster FA.

Following an appeal, Dundalk were reinstated to the competition with the game due to take place at Oriel Park this Friday night (kick-off: 7:45pm), with the prize on offer for the winners being a home quarter-final tie against Wexford FC.

While the Leinster Senior Cup is far from top of the agenda for O’Donnell, it gives him a chance to get minutes into the legs of several players who need it.

“Robbie Benson and Robbie McCourt,” he said, when asked who needed to play on Thursday.

“Keith Ward has been very unlucky. Just the type of games the last two games have been with digging in but he is training really well Keith and he will have a massive part to play when the games look a little bit different. We've plenty of other players that need it who we'll be getting games into on Friday.”

While O’Donnell is expected to use the game to give fringe and promising youth players a chance to impress, Shels boss Damien Duff is none too pleased that his side have to play the fourth round tie.

Speaking after his side’s win over Cork City on Friday, the former Republic of Ireland international described the situation as “embarrassing, laughable and unacceptable.”

He said: “The Leinster Senior Cup had been extinct for three years – now it’s back but I can’t say it’s back with a bang.

“The way they have handled this tie – we’re through but then we’re not through – is embarrassing. Frankly, it’s not good enough. Yet it mirrors what happened last year with the game against St Pat’s.

“If you’re allowed to do it in the League of Ireland, they probably think they’re allowed to do it in the Leinster Senior Cup. It’s totally unacceptable.

“You wonder why people around Europe and the UK don’t respect the League of Ireland but when stuff like this happens, they ask ‘what the hell is going on over there?’,” he told John Fallon in The Irish Examiner.

“People would be laughing at this set-up. There’s a lot of people around the league trying to drag the standards up but we still get let down.

“It doesn’t affect my plans now but it certainly did four weeks ago when we were scheduled to play Dundalk on the Tuesday and it was called off the day before.

“That’s absolutely ridiculous but similar to the St Pat’s debacle of last year when it was called off 36 hours before the game.

“I fight with people because I don’t accept it. I want to bring high standards to a lot of things, not just Shelbourne, the league overall, but this mirrors what happened last year.

“I will bring my team to Dundalk, have them prepared and pay the Cup the respect it deserves, but this is laughable.”