Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell offers update on club’s transfer plans

Johannes Yli-Kokko of Dundalk during the UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round 2nd Leg match between Dundalk and FC Bruno's Magpies at Oriel Park.

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell doesn’t expect to add any players to his squad before Friday’s transfer deadline but is hopeful of retaining the services of on-loan midfielder Johannes Yli-Kokko.

With the Finnish midfielder due to return to his parent club on July 31, his time at Oriel Park will be effectively up following the club’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg tie with KA Akureyri in Iceland on Thursday.

However, speaking in Reykjavik on Thursday afternoon, O’Donnell said he was “optimistic” of the 21-year-old remaining at the club for the remainder of the season.

“We’d like to keep Johannes,” he said.

“I think all parties are quite open to it so hopefully we’ll get that sorted. I’d be optimistic without knowing for sure that he’ll still be here for the second leg. You never really know in football but I’d be optimistic that it will happen.”

Asked about possible new additions to the squad before the deadline, O’Donnell said there was “not loads” happening in that regard but did hint that the Lilywhites would continue to target free agents in the coming weeks, who would still be eligible to sign.

“We’ll see where we’re at,” he said when asked about possible transfer activity this week.

“Post the window we’ll still be able to sign free agents but it’s very hard to get things done when you’re preparing for a game and you’re in Iceland. I’m not sure if much will happen between now and Friday with players either under contract or attached to clubs.”

Dundalk have been boosted by the news that both Louie Annesley and Patrick Hoban – who both sat out Sunday’s 1-0 win over Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup – will be available for the first leg tie at Framvöllur.