Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell – ‘It’s just about getting a cohesive team on the pitch now’

Daryl Horgan of Dundalk after his side's draw in the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Shelbourne at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth.

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell feels his squad is the strongest it has been all season entering the final stretch of league games.

The Lilywhites boss added Daryl Horgan and Sam Durrant to his ranks last week, leaving the 37-year-old with real options to call upon as his side enter the final 10 matches of the campaign when they host Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park this Friday.

A 1-1 draw at home to Shelbourne on Sunday means that Dundalk have some catching up to do if they’re to secure a return to Europe next season with Derry City three points clear of them in fourth with a game in hand and Bohemians five clear in third place.

While O’Donnell admitted the gap was “concerning”, he feels there’s plenty of time to make it up between now and the final game against UCD in November.

“You’ll always have opportunities if you do your business right,” he said.

“The teams ahead of you are going to be playing each other too but we just need to focus on ourselves. We need to go on a good run between now and the end of the season, 10 games, to try and force our way into those positions.

“The squad is as strong as we’re going to look but it’s just about getting a cohesive team on the pitch now. We’re going to be one game a week from here until the end of the season so it’ll give us an opportunity with the new faces to do a good bit of work on the training pitch.

“Draws don’t do loads for you in the league table. They probably keep a little bit of momentum. Obviously, it’s better than a defeat to keep your unbeaten or good home record going but from a table point of view, it doesn’t really do a huge amount for you. We have to take this one on the chin. We freshened it up and there were some good performances but no matter what team we play or individuals we need to have more rhythm about us.”

O’Donnell said he was delighted to be reunited with Daryl Horgan, who scored 30 goals in 138 appearances in his first spell at the club, which culminated with him being named PFAI Player of the Year in 2016.

“It all happened within maybe three days,” he said.

“It was great work by everyone involved and we’re delighted to have the wee man back now.

“Sam has probably been a bit overshadowed because of the calibre and profile of Daryl but he’s sharp. He’s a wide player as well. He’s good in one v ones. He trained with us for three days prior to the Magpies game and impressed so obviously from a financial aspect we had to see how we progressed in the first round. We’re delighted to have Sam on board and hopefully he’ll be an exciting addition to the team.

“It was probably a bit early for Daryl on Sunday but I wanted to inject a little bit of good positivity and a really good player. He managed to last around 85 minutes so he’ll come on a bundle from that. He definitely showed glimpses of what he can be for us.”

O’Donnell said that was likely to be the end of Dundalk’s business.

“Yeah, I would say so. Unless something absolutely left field comes out, I’d say that’s it.”

Dundalk are hopeful of having Connor Malley back available on Friday after he sat out the Shels game with a “scratch” while O’Donnell is also hopeful that long-term absentees Robbie Benson and John Mountney will be back before too long.

On Benson, he said: “I’d like to think he’ll be back training within the group in the next week to 10 days. We have to take it step by step but once he passes the training with the group phase he’ll be ready to play again.

“I’d be positive John will play this season too,” he said.

“He’s way ahead of schedule and recovering really well so I’d give him a really good chance of playing between now and the end of the season.”

While Sligo are out of form at present with just one win and five defeats in their last nine matches, including a 2-0 defeat at home to St Pat’s at the weekend, O’Donnell said John Russell’s side can’t be taken for granted.

“St Pat’s had chances but Sligo actually had large proportions of the game as well and some good sequences. They have good players so it’s going to be a tough game for us on Friday. We need to recover well now because we’ve a bit of a short week, Sunday to Friday, so we need to recover and then get ready to go.”