Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell hits back at question marks over the club’s recruitment policy

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell has hit back at question marks over the club’s recruitment policy following their recent poor form.

The 37-year-old said he stood over for the signing of all players in the off-season, adding that he took “massive umbrage” with people doubting the quality of the club’s new recruits.

Despite drawing their last two matches at home to Derry City and away to 10 man Shelbourne, the Lilywhites are without a win in five since beating Friday night’s opponents Drogheda United before the international break on March 16.

Only League of Ireland First Division newcomers Kerry have had a worse run of form in that period, with the Tralee-based side conceding one less than Dundalk in that period.

When it was put to him that a headline in a local ’paper – Kevin Mulligan’s column in The Argus from two weeks ago titled ‘Losses put Dundalk recruitment policy in the spotlight’ – had questioned recruitment, O’Donnell took great exception to the suggestion that the club’s signings may not have been up to scratch.

“I bring the players in but why was the question posed?,” he asked.

“Would you agree with that? The recruitment this year? Who?

“I wouldn’t agree with you. I think the issue is that there’s lads learning on the job all at the same time together but individually I think you can see their talent and their age profile.

“It’s my recruitment. Let’s make that clear.”

Asked what Director of Football Operations Brian Gartland’s role was in recruiting players, O’Donnell would only say he was “involved”.

He added: “Obviously there’s people involved but it’s my say.

“I would take massive umbrage with that statement on the new players, massively, because they’re all going in together but if you can’t see their individual quality at different times and their age profile then there’s no hope. It’s such an easy thing to say.”

Pressed on young defender Emmanuel Adegboyega being allowed to depart for county rivals Drogheda United, where he has shone so far this season, O’Donnell also refused to discuss whether the offer made to the 19-year-old was poor financially.

“We wanted him to stay and he didn’t stay,” said O'Donnell.

“I’m not going to get into figures but we wanted him to stay. I’m not getting involved in this. It’s post the Shelbourne game so stop talking nonsense about other players," he said, cutting off the topic.