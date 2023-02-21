Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell ‘gutted’ for John Mountney after star’s injury is confirmed

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell said he was heartbroken for John Mountney after confirming that the five-time league winner had suffered an ACL injury for a second time in the wake of Friday’s 1-1 draw at home to UCD. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell said he was heartbroken for John Mountney after confirming that the five-time league winner had suffered an ACL injury for a second time in the wake of Friday’s 1-1 draw at home to UCD.

The Mayo man, who turns 30 on Wednesday, missed the majority of last season as he recovered from an ACL injury sustained while playing for St Patrick’s Athletica against Dundalk at Oriel Park in August 2021.

After 11 months out, Mountney returned to action as a substitute in Dundalk’s 3-0 home win over Finn Harps last July and would go on to play his part in helping the club secure a third placed finish last season with 13 appearances in total across the league and Cup.

Mountney had been hoping to make the right-back slot his own this season but those hopes were ended when he suffered another serious knee injury, albeit to the opposite leg, when he went down unchallenged in a behind closed doors game with Shelbourne at the AUL last month.

Having sought a second opinion on the problem in the hope of avoiding surgery, it was unfortunately bad news for Mountney last Thursday with O’Donnell insisting his heart went out to his former team-mate.

“Unfortunately for John, we got bad news off the specialist who was giving a second opinion yesterday,” O’Donnell confirmed after the UCD match on Friday.

“He is going to need surgery. If ever a man didn’t deserve it, it’s John Mountney. It’s just heart-breaking for him but we know he is still going to have a huge influence around the training ground Monday-Friday.

“People don’t see that and people aren’t privy to how big of an influence he is here and he still will be – he has already said that to me. That’s the mark of the man and calibre of the man and, as I said, if you could pick one player who is as professional and as thorough with his body and who dedicates as much as he does, he’d be the last man who deserves what he has got but he’s a really strong character and he’s just a great man.”

While the injury leaves O’Donnell short a valuable body for the season ahead, he insisted that was the least of his worries.

“Hopefully we’ll add to that pre-Wednesday but, that aside, on a personal basis and level with John I’d be more gutted for him than any aspect of caring about how that leaves us from a team point of view.”

Having suffered a few lengthy injuries himself, O’Donnell knows better than most the road ahead for Mountney but said this was particularly difficult for him.

“In fairness I was only out for five-and-a-half months or so whereas John has already done nine months, done everything in his power to come back fit and strong, done that and then for this to happen so soon after on the other leg – it’s gut-wrenching for everyone.”

Asked was there any hope of the player getting back to feature in the likes of a Cup final, should Dundalk get there, O’Donnell said: “I doubt it. Whatever the timelines are. Potentially but it’s a long way away. We’ll support him obviously. He’s getting his operation next week and we’ll be with him every step of his rehab.”

In better news for the Lilywhites, Darragh Leahy is expected back to face his old club Bohemains on Friday having missed the draw with UCD through illness. Both Robbie Benson and Robbie McCourt also have an outside chance of featuring in the match day squad having been rated as “seven to 10 days” away from returning by O’Donnell on Friday.