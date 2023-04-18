Louth

Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell faced with injury crisis moving into Shelbourne clash

Greg Sloggett of Dundalk leaves the pitch on a stetcher after picking up an injury during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Derry City at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Greg Sloggett of Dundalk leaves the pitch on a stetcher after picking up an injury during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Derry City at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

James Rogers

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell faces a number of selection headaches ahead of his side’s trip to face Shelbourne on Friday night (kick-off: 7:45pm, live on RTÉ Two).

Andy Boyle and Greg Sloggett are both doubts for the trip to Tolka Park having picked up knocks on Sunday.

