Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell faced with injury crisis moving into Shelbourne clash

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell faces a number of selection headaches ahead of his side’s trip to face Shelbourne on Friday night (kick-off: 7:45pm, live on RTÉ Two).

Andy Boyle and Greg Sloggett are both doubts for the trip to Tolka Park having picked up knocks on Sunday.

Boyle was initially selected to start the 2-2 draw against Derry City but pulled up in the warm-up with a calf problem, with Sloggett leaving Oriel Park on crutches having come down heavily on his ankle after going up to challenge for a header just after the half-hour mark of the game.

With Wasiri Williams also facing a two-match ban following his red card for a late challenge on Ollie O’Neill and Louie Annesley still sidelined after an infection picked up following his last appearance against St Patrick’s Athletic at the start of March, O’Donnell has a severe lack of defensive options for the clash with Damien Duff’s side. Daniel Kelly, Cameron Elliott and long-term absentee John Mountney are also out.

In better news for the Lilywhites boss, Patrick Hoban continued his recovery from a hamstring issue with another outing off the bench on Sunday, while Robbie Benson came through his first 90 minutes since last August.

Speaking after the Derry match, O’Donnell bemoaned the injuries his side were continually facing to key players.

“They’re the experienced ones. You seen the impact Robbie had. Pat has been out too and it has been like that since the middle of last summer,” said O’Donnell.

“It's no secret the impact these lads have on us but we just need them to stay fit,” said the head coach, who also questioned whether the artificial pitch at Oriel Park was having an impact on the club from an injury perspective.

Looking ahead to Friday, O’Donnell said he was expecting a tough test from a Shelbourne side who themselves drew 2-2 away to Shamrock Rovers last weekend.

“It’s a tough game. It always is but every game is a tough game,” he said.

“The league hasn’t taken shape and it won’t take shape. It’s 10 games in and it has taken no pattern and I’m not sure if it will take a pattern. You saw with St Pat’s, struggling but they go on a mini-run of four games and they’re up to second four points behind. It’s a quick turnaround Sunday to Friday and it’ll be on us before we know it so we need to be ready to rock.”