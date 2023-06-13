Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell excited by prospect of European football ahead of next week’s draw

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell arrives before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Cork City and Dundalk at Turner's Cross in Cork.

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell said he is excited by the prospect of European football this summer

Before his side play again away to neighbours Drogheda United on Friday week, June 23, the Lilywhites will learn their first round and possible second round opponents for the Europa Conference League Qualifiers.

The draw for the first round qualifiers takes place on Tuesday, June 20, with the games due to be played on July 13 and July 20, with the draw for the next round also due to take place on Wednesday, June 21.

Having left St Patrick’s Athletic following their second placed league finish and FAI Cup success in 2021, this will be O’Donnell’s first time managing in Europe and he said he can’t wait for the occasion.

“It’s right around the corner and it’s a great time of year,” he said.

“When the draw is made it becomes real. You have a target and everyone can get excited. I’ve been there as a player and it’s the best time of year with the excitement of playing in Europe.”

While his players will relish the occasion, O’Donnell admitted it was “a big thing” for him personally.

“It’s one of the huge things about coaching domestically in Ireland that you get to coach in Europe. A lot of brilliant managers in England and Scotland and further afield have never got to do it.

“It’s exciting but, again, it’s not about putting teams on a pedestal either, whoever we play. We’re going out to beat them.”

Dundalk will be seeded for the first two qualifying rounds should they advance that far. The draws will be live streamed on UEFA.com.