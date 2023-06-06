Dundalk FC handed Shamrock Rovers tie in FAI Cup opener

Managing Director, Frasers Group Ireland, Leonard Brassel, and FAI commercial director Sean Kavanagh with players, from left, Eoghan Hampson of Killbarrack United, Neema Nyangasi of DLR Waves, Robbie Benson of Dundalk and Lauryn O'Callaghan of Peamount United during a Football Association of Ireland Challenge Cup sponsorship announcement at Sports Direct Carrickmines in Dublin.

Dundalk have been drawn to face Shamrock Rovers at home in the first round of the Sports Direct FAI Cup.

The game, which is a repeat of the 2019 and 2020 finals, will take place on the weekend ending Sunday, July 23.

Both sides will be in European action in the days prior to the game with the draw to determine who they face and whether they will be home or away first due to take place on June 20. The draw for the second round of Europe will also take place on June 21 so a date for the Cup tie could be difficult to fix, particularly if European travel commitments are a factor.

Stephen Bradley’s side have won both matches against the Lilywhites so far this season – a 4-0 win at Oriel Park at the end of March and a 2-0 win in Tallaght Stadium last Friday.

The game between the two sides will be their 38th meeting in the Cup and the first since the 2020 final which Dundalk won 4-2 after extra time.

The last time the sides met in the Cup at Oriel Park was in October 2017 when Brandon Miele earned the Hoops a 1-1 draw as he cancelled out Robbie Benson’s early opener. Dundalk went on to win the replay 4-2 in Tallaght Stadium to book their place in the final with current head coach Stephen O’Donnell scoring the fourth in extra time.

The Lilywhites boss will be hoping to add to his squad before then with the club on the lookout for an experienced number six, with a preferred candidate already identified.