Dundalk FC full-back Archie Davies has no time for moral victories in the race for Europe

Seán Kavanagh of Shamrock Rovers and Archie Davies of Dundalk compete for the ball during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Despite a good display in Tallaght on Friday night, the Lilywhites went home empty-handed with the result – coupled with others elsewhere – seeing Stephen O’Donnell’s side have their slim title ambitions ended as they dropped to sixth in the table.

With everyone in the league bar Shamrock Rovers still to play, Davies said it is now time for Dundalk to make their good displays count to ensure they’re in Europe again next season.

“We needed to get a result there tonight, especially with the chances that we had,” said the 24-year-old.

“You can say we played well at times but ultimately it’s no points so it doesn’t mean a lot.

“I said the other day that we’ve still got to play everybody in the league so there’s a lot of points to play for and there’s going to be points dropped here and there so we’ve just got to be consistent so that when people above us do drop points that we’re there to capitalise.”

Davies felt his side deserved more against the Hoops.

“I’d say in the first half we definitely had one or two big chances to go ahead. In the second half, I thought we limited them to not much but at the end of the day they got a set-piece and a goal. They were clinical and we weren’t so they get the three points.

“It’s frustrating to concede a goal like that, especially after all the work you do in training during the week to prevent that. All it takes is a split second and for someone to lose their man and it’s a goal and that’s unfortunately how football works sometimes.

“At the end of the day we had more than enough chances to go ahead in the game and if you go 1-0 up it’s a completely different game so it’s just frustrating.”

That said, the former Brighton trainee believes a near full strength Dundalk can turn things around to finish the season on a high.

“We’ve nearly got a full squad now, injury free, so the competition for places is there. The team won’t be a set team. There’ll be a lot of chopping and changing but competition for places is good because everyone will just up their game in training and when they get their chances, like the likes of Sam (Durrant) did tonight.

“I think he took it and it was a good display so he’ll be knocking on the door now trying to get a start and that’ll be the attitude of most of the group now that no one is safe so you have to earn your right to play and then when you do play, you’ve got to keep your shirt.”