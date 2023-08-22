Dundalk FC drawn to face Galway United in FAI Cup quarter-finals

Dundalk have been drawn to face Stephen O'Donnell's hometown club Galway United away in the quarter-finals of the SportsDirect Men's FAI Cup.

The game will take place at Eamonn Deacy Park on the weekend ending September 17 and represents a tricky draw for the Lilywhites against a side who are currently 16 points clear at the top of the First Division having only lost once all season.

Dundalk will be hoping the omens are in their favour having never lost to the Tribesmen in the Cup. Indeed, their two wins in the competition in Galway in 2001/’02 and 2015, saw them go on to lift the Cup that season.

The last time the sides met in the competition was in August 2015 when Brian Gartland, Richie Towell, Paddy Barrett and Sean Gannon were on target in a 4-1 win at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Galway-native Daryl Horgan, who scored Dundalk's second round winner away to Bray Wanderers on Friday night, is a survivor for that game and could potentially go head-to-head with his brother, Colm. He is one of two Galwegians in the team facing a trip 'home', with Patrick Hoban also hailing from Loughrea.

Greenore’s Conor McCormack is the Galway United captain while they are managed by former Cork City boss John Caulfield, who Dundalk had four final battles with from 2015 to 2018.

Before the Lilywhites can turn their attention to the Cup, they have the league to focus on with a trip to face league leaders Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium this Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm, live on RTÉ Two).

A win for Dundalk would see them close the gap on the champions to five points.

Ryan O'Kane is a doubt for the game having limped out of the victory over Bray Wanderers on Friday with a shin injury. Paul Doyle is back from suspension while Robbie Benson could also feature in the squad for the first time since May 1 having featured for the club's U19s at the weekend.