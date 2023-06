Soccer

Kevin Mulligan: Patrick Hoban gives Dundalk FC a much-needed lift with goals to equal Joey Donnelly’s all-time club record

Whatever about all the gloom and speculation that preceded it, this night, Monday, June 5, 2023, belonged to one man, Patrick Hoban, for, in scoring a hat-trick that helped in securing a badly-needed win for Dundalk over UCD, the Galway man …