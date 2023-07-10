Dundalk FC defender Archie Davies relishing first European experience on what will be a landmark night for the defender

Archie Davies of Dundalk in action against Paddy Kirk of Bohemians, centre, and Jonathan Afolabi during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Bohemians and Dundalk at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Thursday night in the Victoria Stadium will be a landmark in more ways than one for Dundalk full-back Archie Davies.

If, as expected, he is selected to start against Bruno’s Magpies in the Europa Conference League then it will be the right back’s 100th career start.

Perhaps, more importantly, though, it will be a European debut – something he admits was a huge factor in him coming to Dundalk from Aldershot Town at the start of the year.

“You know more than me but yeah, that’ll be a nice little achievement,” said the 24-year-old when told about his century of starts coming up in Gibraltar.

“I’ve played a lot of games obviously coming into this season as well. I’ve not had a break in over a year now but I’m not going to complain about that. It’s a nice milestone and hopefully it’s on to the next milestone.

“I came here for new experiences and Europe is important because you don’t get that in the fourth and fifth tier of England so it’s something I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

While he grew up partially in Lanzarote, this will be a first trip to Gibraltar for Annesley but he is anxious to ensure his side’s European campaign extends into at least another round over the course of the next two Thursdays.

“I’ll have to speak to Louie and get the low down on the country,” he said.

“We just need to focus on doing really well in the game now. You go into every game looking to win so we’ll be looking to win both games obviously and progress.”

While the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees at kick-off on Thursday, Davies said Dundalk just need to focus on coping with the conditions to give themselves the best chance of beating a Bruno’s Magpies side who overturned Crusaders in the first leg in Victoria Stadium last year.

“There’s not a lot we can do about that,” he said, in relation to the high temperatures expected for the 6pm (5pm Irish time) kick-off.

“We’ll have a session over there and we’ll sort of try and get used to it as quick as possible but there’ll be factors like that going into the game that are obviously not ideal but we just have to show our quality so we have the ball more instead of running around in the heat.

“Especially in pre-season just gone, there were probably similar temperatures in the UK last summer. It’s definitely not easy and you don’t get used to it but we just have to go there and hopefully the other team will do more of the running in the heat.”

While the result against Bohemians on Friday was “disappointing”, Davies has been pleased with his own form – adding an assist for Connor Malley’s goal in Dalymount – and was delighted to hear his boss Stephen O’Donnell had described him as the best player in the league in recent months.

“It’s just disappointing because both goals you look back on them on and we’ll be kicking ourselves,” he said of Dundalk’s 3-2 defeat to Bohs.

“Coming off the back of a good run, we just need to use these moments. There’s still a lot of youth in the team so we just need to learn from it and go again really.

“By and large I’m focused on the team’s performances but I’ll always take praise like that,” he said of O’Donnell’s comments.

“It’s just important that I carry on that sort of consistent run that I’ve been on and the team, barring tonight obviously, that we can carry on the form we showed tonight.

“I’ve been frustrated this season that I’ve not had a few more assists. I’ve said to people close to me that I want more sort of numbers so it’s another assist tonight but we come away from it with nothing so it’s not the first thing that’s on my mind,” said Davies.