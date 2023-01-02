Dundalk FC deal gives Playr-fit ‘a level of credibility’ says the company’s co-founder Kieran Quinn

For Kieran Quinn, and the company he co-founded, Playr-fit, clinching the deal to become Dundalk FC’s kit supplier was a major milestone.

The Culloville-native set-up the sportswear brand with his business partner, Stephen Burns, in December 2018 and has driven a rate of growth which has ensured what started out as a venture based out of a small premises in the south-Armagh village has progressed into a “thriving” organisation with 21 employees and a much larger facility in Newry.

Playr-fit cater for an eclectic range of sports across the country and have developed a reputation for both quality and service, though they remained without a breakthrough into the ranks of a professional game until coming to an arrangement with the Lilywhites.

Indeed, they have become the second local company to provide Dundalk with the service in recent years following CX Sport’s successful partnership between 2016 and ’19.

“It’s massive – financially to an extent but more for awareness and brand awareness around the county,” Quinn told the Argus.

“Dundalk is a massive club and once they’re wearing it and giving it the green light, hopefully others will take notice – that’s what the plan anyway.

“The local link was a factor in the initial conversations with the club because you can then guarantee service and pricing. And with CX, given it was local, the club were able to have an input into it and they felt it was easier to work with a local brand than a multinational.

“The fact that Dundalk had gone local before meant that they were open to doing it again. The same people were involved in the club at that stage and it was back to Martin and Andy Connolly, and STATSports, who are all local people as well, so we were confident that if we got our side of it right that they would give us a chance, and they did.”

The Armagh man, whose has strong links to Louth having coached several of the county’s GAA clubs, including leading St Mochta’s to their first senior championship final in 2021, was part of a Playr-fit delegation that tried to tease a few English Championship clubs into a contract before even sitting down with the Oriel Park chiefs.

They were, ultimately, unsuccessful in this regard but this latest development has added a key ingredient to Playr-fit’s business portfolio.

“Dundalk gives you a level of credibility – the fact that they have trusted us with a big part of our business,” he added.

“We were slightly different from CX in that Dundalk was their big deal at the beginning whereas we had four years of experience of dealing with clubs all around the country and so it wasn’t as much of a risk for Dundalk, so that helped and was spoken about.

“The club is a business, ultimately, and the teamwear and leisurewear side of it would be a big part of the funds they take into the club. So for them to trust us with that gives us a credibility, especially considering we pulled off the pre-Christmas side of it that is vital to get funds in.

“If we continue to do what we said we would do, the club will vouch for us – they’re going to be talking to other chairmen and telling them how easy we are to work with and how we stick to our word.

“It’s always a goal to get into the professional sports side of the industry but when you haven’t looked after a professional club before, it’s okay to sit in front of them but we had nobody to prove what we could do. They didn’t really take you seriously and you were too much of a risk, whereas I think the next time I sit in front of clubs that size, and you can say that you provided Dundalk with what they needed, it becomes a different story.

“The company is growing very quickly but it’s only the beginning for me. I’m always that bit of an optimist that the deals will get better and keep going. I know there’s a chance that it will level off but I think with the staff we have and the ability to keep changing the designs and coming up with new ideas, we’ll keep growing. Hopefully, one day, we’ll be in front of a League 1 or Championship team and they do take it seriously and go with it.”

While self-confessed fans of a wide range of sports, both Quinn and Burns, who hails from Lurgan, were mainly involved in GAA before setting-up Playr-fit. However, they acknowledged almost immediately their need to expand into other markets and sports.

“Both of us have GAA backgrounds so that’s where your contacts are and where you’re naturally going to start. When you do start a business, it’s people you know who buy off you first, but we did plan from early on that we would cater for all sports, hence why we didn’t call it after something GAA-orientated.

“The name – Playr-fit – was designed to hopefully help us cover all sports. Ireland is a very small county and if you pigeon-hole yourself into one sport, you’re not going to grow that big.

“You then have to take a bit of time to see what a particular sport needs. Soccer, rugby, netball, etc, don’t all have the same needs, or different needs, as GAA clubs.

“Like we’d be very big in the North with netball and we have found that even so-called smaller sports like boxing, which is massive in Ireland, nobody is really servicing it so it would be foolish of us not to go and look at those other sports and become a brand within all sports. It all helps us to become a more rounded company.

“Our plan this year will be to just continue growth and it doesn’t necessarily have to mean getting another League of Ireland club on board. If one comes alone, great, because it opens other doors. But we will continue to grow in rugby, GAA and soccer regardless of whether we get another League of Ireland club or not.

“Even without Dundalk, we’d have grown by 50pc or 55pc on last year. But, of course, for the brand itself, to have a League of Ireland club and to possibly get another one, the brand awareness associated is massive and we will be looking at other teams in the league, in England and Scotland as well.

“But we’re not hanging our hat on it either. We have a thriving business here with local and amateur clubs and they’re the people who we have to look after, those who have been with is since day one.”