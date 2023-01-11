Dundalk FC close in on two new signings

Following on from the signing of Gibraltar international Louie Annesley from Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, Dundalk FC are understood to be lining up deals for two further new recruits from the UK.

Both centre-back Hayden Muller and midfielder/winger Cameron Salkeld are on head coach Stephen O’Donnell’s radar as he looks to add further to his squad ahead of the league opener with UCD on February 17.

Muller, who will turn 21 next month, is currently on the books of Championship side Millwall. While he has made four senior appearances for the London side, he hasn’t featured for their first-team since playing the final few minutes of their 4-1 league win over Bristol City in May 2021.

The 6ft 4in defender did have a spell on loan at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership in the second half of 2021, during which time he made eight appearances.

This season he has found himself on the fringes of things at The Den, with only one appearance on the bench for the first-team in their 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United back in August.

Salkeld, who turned 24 last month, came through the youth ranks at Newcastle United before making his senior debut for Carlisle Utd under Keith Curle in October 2016 in an EFL Cup match against Blackburn Rovers.

Following loan spells at Whitby Town and Annan Athletic in Scottish League Two, he joined home town club Gateshead in the National League in the summer of 2018. He would make 29 appearances for them in his debut season but was released at the end of the campaign as the club experienced financial difficulties.

He would go on to join Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton in the summer of 2019 and spent two seasons at Cappielow Park, during which time he scored three goals in 47 appearances.

In May 2021 he joined Ayr United under David Hopkins, who had signed him for Greenock Morton, but despite two goals in 21 appearances he was released by the Scottish Championship side at the end of last January and has been without a club ever since.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites have announced that Robbie Benson would be staying on at Oriel Park for the 2023 campaign, bringing to 16 the number of players confirmed by the club as signed for the season ahead.

The club have also revealed details of their first three pre-season friendlies. Dave Rogers will bring his Finn Harps side to Oriel Park on Friday, January 20, at 7:45pm before Dundalk face newly promoted Cork City in the AUL in Dublin at 2pm on Friday, January 27.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side will also face Wexford FC, now managed by 2002 FAI Cup winner James Keddy, on Tuesday, February 7, at 7:45pm. Admission to both games at Oriel Park will be €10 for adults and €5 for juveniles with Patreon members admitted for free.

A date has yet to be confirmed for the Jim Malone Cup match against Drogheda United but it will also form part of the pre-season preparations. Dundalk have also been drawn at home to Shelbourne in the fourth round of the Leinster Senior Cup. A date for that fixture will be made in due course. The winners will face either St Patrick’s Athletic or Wexford FC in the quarter-finals.