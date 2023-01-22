Dundalk fans’ trepidation on and off the field eased at Oriel Park on Friday night

As Dundalk fans braved the freezing weather to make their way to Oriel Park on Friday night, for the first home friendly of the season against Finn Harpst, they did so with some trepidation, not entirely because of the icy footpaths, but because they didn't know what to expect from their team and their club.

On the one hand, they wanted to see how the four new players who arrived at the club the previous week would perform, while, on the other hand, they were still trying to digest the interview given that day to the Irish Independent by chairman Seán O'Connor who clearly asserted in the interview that the club was not for sale, but also made it clear that while they were not "offering or touting the club", they would look at any proposal to invest in the club.

In the end, it is difficult to say whether the performance of the new arrivals, including a number of triallists, and promising academy players, or the chairman's interview, generated the greater debate before, during and after the game.

Clearly, speculation during the close season, in which failure to sign any new players before the opening of the January transfer window, fuelled a barrage of speculation about the club which the chairman identified as "completely inaccurate" and added that there was "a lot of misinformation" which he found surprising in that "a negative slant was being put on things".

He maintained that nothing had changed in the club and that the company, STATSports, he co-founded with Alan Clarke and their consortium partner, Andy Connolly, owner of Fastfix, since taking over the club from Peak6 in November 2021, for they made it clear at the time of the takeover that they were open to investors coming on board.

"What's happening now has been happening for 12 months" he said. "We've been approached multiple times by different individuals who would like to get involved in the club", but the chairman added those to whom they talked "weren't the right fit".

The right fit, the chairman believes, "would have to add value outside of what we're currently bringing, be it financial or other". However, there is nothing imminent, and anyone to whom they have spoken was anxious that STATSports be part of the future as the company brought a different dimension than other clubs because of the relationship they had with the sports industry.

The chairman refused to be drawn on losses suffered by the club last season, but admitted that League of Ireland football was not "a hugely profitable industry based on the present climate".

Much of the speculation and rumour that had been circulating round the club in recent times had emanated from the failure to add any new players to the squad retained from last season, but, according to the chairman, the board had sat down with head coach Stephen O'Donnell in November and had identified a number of players, but there was only one name on that list with a League of Ireland club.

The four players signed before Friday's game were on the list drawn up in November and the chairman pointed out "we knew that a lot of our business was going to be done in January'', and the club didn't make a lot of noise about this strategy, adding: "but we haven't missed out on any players due to financial constraints''.

The chairman didn't address the board's decision not to make their intentions clear a lot earlier which would have silenced some of the criticism and deprived the social media activists of fuel for the speculation that ran rampant in recent weeks.

Nor did Mr O'Connor refer to the results of the much anticipated fans survey that was initiated before the close of last season.

He did say, however, that Dundalk was playing “catch-up” with Shamrock Rovers in terms of infrastructure, revealing "we haven't developed facilities at the same rate as the club has developed on the field. That's not a secret. Investment is about speeding that up".

Undoubtedly, Dundalk is in a more stable position since the new owners took over, and he hinted at their ambition, saying that "Shamrock Rovers are the benchmark" for them and other clubs.

The chairman also referred to the appointment of Brian Gartland as head of football operations and revealed that he had been the negotiator in the deals that brought the four players from the UK to the club the previous week.

Those four – Hayden Muller, Connor Malley, Louie Annesley and Cameron Elliott – made their home debuts in Friday's game against Finn Harps, with Muller and Malley starting and Annesley and Elliott introduced at half-time.

As with all friendly games, it was difficult to make any real assessment of the players involved, for there wasn't a lot of structure to the game, especially in the second half when multiple changes were made by both teams with Harps introducing six players during one second half stoppage.

Muller, a 22-year-old who was on Millwall's books, started at right-back, and made some decisive sorties along the right flank in the first half when he linked well with Ryan O'Kane, while Malley, also 22, who had been on Middlesbrough's books, started as the most advanced of a midfield trio of Paul Doyle, and Alfie Lewis showed some nice touches.

At the start of the second half, 35 times capped Gibraltar international Annesley was introduced along with Scottish striker Elliott who replaced the fit again Patrick Hoban.

Annesley (22) looked assured in possession, and distributed well, while Elliott (23) didn't get many chances to display his scoring touch, although he did something useful on one occasion when he cleared off his own line.

There were two unnamed triallists in the squad, one of whom filled in at centre-back alongside Andy Boyle, and the other on the left wing where he linked up well with academy player Senan Mullen, who was given a chance to impress.

Indee,d because of the absence of regulars, Robbie Benson, Darragh Leahy, Robbie McCourt and John Mountney, all working on their fitness, O'Donnell took the opportunity to give academy players, Eoin Kenny, Jake Hough and Oisín Coleman, who showed some good touches.

At the end of the game, which attracted a decent attendance, fans made their way home, content that the rapid thaw had eased their concerns about the icy footpaths, and there was an acceptance that in recruiting young players from the UK who are seeking to kickstart their careers with Dundalk to augment a few good young players already at the club that are putting the building blocks in place, that could bring a promising future.

Undoubtedly, O'Donnell is dictating that strategy and he will look forward to working with some very promising, young talented players in the next few months.

He can't guarantee success, or, indeed, that his team will be as competitive as last season, but after the unwanted flak that surrounded the club in recent weeks, it will be good to get back talking about the players and their prospects for the season.

However, the board could have prevented some of the criticism they had to shoulder had they outlined their strategy for the team and the club before the end of the year, and in so doing saved themselves and their loyal supporters from a great deal of anxiety.