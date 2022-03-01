Dundalk fan favourite Bradley says ‘that’s what I came here for’

"There's only one Steven Bradley," might be a new chant for The Shed but the 19-year-old winger, who has stolen the hearts of the Dundalk support in his first three matches for the club, is hoping to hear it plenty more as the season progresses.

Goals in the respective 2-2 draws against Derry City and Bohemians for the young Scot were followed up with the first brace of his career in Monday's 3-0 win over Finn Harps, making him an unlikely hero at Oriel Park given he shares the same name as the Shamrock Rovers boss.

That return of four goals in three matches is the most impressive by a new arrival since Shaun Williams — still plying his trade at Portsmouth — scored in each of his opening four games for the club back in 2007. But, unlike then, this has been achieved at Premier Division level.

If Bradley goes on to have a similar career as the three-times capped Republic of Ireland international he won't be doing too badly. That all lies ahead but for now the 19-year-old loanee from Hibernian is just anxious to keep his current hot streak going when he and his side travel to The Showgrounds on Saturday to face Sligo Rovers (kick-off: 7.45pm).

"Since I’ve come here I’ve been really surprised by how good the fans are," Bradley told The Argus after his second man of the match award in as many games at Oriel.

“They’ve been brilliant against Derry and away to Bohs as well. Hopefully I can keep it up and hopefully they can be singing my name," he added, smiling.

Having only started nine games in his senior career to date, six goals — including two in a previous loan spell for Ayr United — is some return and even Bradley is surprised by his sensational start to life in Ireland.

"I’m delighted," he said.

"That’s what I came here for — to show what I can do. It’s even better getting a great start like this with four goals in three games so I’m really happy. I’ve only played a few first-team games before I came here so I needed more gametime and I’m enjoying getting that.

"I’m learning every day in training. The manager and the coaching staff have been brilliant and the training has been great as well. I’m just really enjoying my football at the moment.

"Saturday is going to be only my 10th professional start, if I do start, but I’m looking forward to the next game and hopefully I can just continue scoring or creating chances and just keep expressing myself."

Bradley's opener before the break on Monday was particularly crucial after Stephen O'Donnell's side had spent much of the first half under the cosh, but, once again, the teenager is just happy to be contributing after what he felt was a poor performance by himself away to Bohemians 72 hours earlier despite heading in the equaliser on the night.

"It was a much better game than Friday for me personally," he said.

"We got the win and that’s the main thing so the boys are happy with that. We could have done better in some parts. In the first half we were a wee bit sloppy and it took us a bit to get going but I thought in the second half we were much better and we did really well.

"In the first half they had two good chances and they should have went ahead but luckily enough they didn’t. The goal in the first half kind of helped a lot going into the second half and going into the changing room at half-time so I was happy to get that goal at a crucial point."

There was even a brief chance of a hat-trick, before his departure to a standing ovation 12 minutes from time, when he got on the end of Daniel Kelly's cross but it was not to be, unfortunately, as his attempted header flashed just wide of Mark McGinley's post.

"I seen it come in and there was a defender right on my back and it kind of took a deflection and I think it hit off my shoulder in the end so I was a bit gutted by that but I’m still happy that I got the two goals and the team got the win."

A star is born at Oriel Park and, for a change, the name Steven Bradley is one that the Dundalk fans are happy to sing about.