Dundalk fan favourite Bradley says ‘that’s what I came here for’

Steven Bradley drives in Dundalk's third goal against Finn Harps on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Steven Bradley drives in Dundalk's third goal against Finn Harps on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

James Rogers

"There's only one Steven Bradley," might be a new chant for The Shed but the 19-year-old winger, who has stolen the hearts of the Dundalk support in his first three matches for the club, is hoping to hear it plenty more as the season progresses.

Goals in the respective 2-2 draws against Derry City and Bohemians for the young Scot were followed up with the first brace of his career in Monday's 3-0 win over Finn Harps, making him an unlikely hero at Oriel Park given he shares the same name as the Shamrock Rovers boss.

