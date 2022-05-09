Dundalk facing potential defensive exodus in the summer transfer window

Dundalk are facing a potential defensive exodus come the summer with two of their loan signings being linked with moves away from the club.

Lewis Macari, on-loan from Stoke City, is likely to return to England when his agreement at Oriel Park comes to an end on June 30, while Mark Connolly, also on loan from Dundee United, could also leave the club, The Argus understands.

A report in last week’s Stoke Sentinel had Dundalk fans fearing that Macari – grandson of Manchester United and Celtic legend Lou Macari – could be on his way as early as this week, but the report appears to have been a mistake by the journalist who presumably thought the season here was wrapping up as it is in the Championship.

However, The Argus understands that Michael O’Neill’s side have been impressed by the 20-year-old’s progress in the SSE Airtricity League and want him to return this summer to loan him out to another English club ahead of the start of the new domestic season there.

Asked about Macari after his side’s 2-2 draw away to UCD on Friday night, O’Donnell insisted the player would be here until at least June 30.

“Lewis is on loan here until June 30,” said the Lilywhites head coach.

“I didn't see the article but that was news to me. Nothing has changed in that department. I've not spoken to anyone from Stoke in regards to that so I'm not sure where that has come from but the loan agreement is until June 30.”

Asked would he like to hold onto Macari for the entirety of the season, O’Donnell said: “Yeah, he has done very well. It is his first senior first-team experience and he is coming on strong like a lot of our players who are really finding their feet. He is doing really well and we're very happy with him.”

Connolly is another whose loan is due to expire at the end of next month. While it is understood that the Clones man’s preference is to remain in Ireland, the 30-year-old is believed to have been offered to clubs north of the border, including Linfield and Glentoran, with it unclear whether Dundalk can afford to sign him on a permanent basis.

Another loanee, midfielder Dan Williams – who had signed on a season-long deal – has recently returned to parent club Swansea City following an ankle injury with it unclear if he will return, while Steven Bradley has a re-call option on his loan agreement from Hibernian with it unclear right now if that will be exercised or not as the Scottish club search for a managerial replacement for Shaun Moloney, who was sacked last month.

Asked when talks would take place to try and secure the loanees down, O’Donnell said: “We'll be talking about that from now until the window re-opens. It's always evolving and the situations are always changing.”

In the short-term, Dundalk will have to plan without Andy Boyle following his red card against former club UCD on Friday night. The 31-year-old will be suspended for this Friday’s visit of Bohemians to Oriel Park and could see that suspension extended to include the trips to face Derry City and Finn Harps on May 20 and 23 respectively.

Connolly will return from his own suspension to face the Gypsies and is likely to be partnered at the back by either Brian Gartland or Sam Bone.