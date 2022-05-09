Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dundalk facing potential defensive exodus in the summer transfer window

Lewis Macari and Mark Connolly may not remain beyond their current loan spells

Lewis Macari (back) and Mark Connolly (front centre) may not be at Oriel Park beyond the summer transfer window. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Lewis Macari (back) and Mark Connolly (front centre) may not be at Oriel Park beyond the summer transfer window. Picture: Sportsfile

Lewis Macari (back) and Mark Connolly (front centre) may not be at Oriel Park beyond the summer transfer window. Picture: Sportsfile

Lewis Macari (back) and Mark Connolly (front centre) may not be at Oriel Park beyond the summer transfer window. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

James Rogers

Dundalk are facing a potential defensive exodus come the summer with two of their loan signings being linked with moves away from the club.

Lewis Macari, on-loan from Stoke City, is likely to return to England when his agreement at Oriel Park comes to an end on June 30, while Mark Connolly, also on loan from Dundee United, could also leave the club, The Argus understands.

Privacy