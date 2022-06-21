Dundalk draw First Division opposition at home in FAI Cup

Dundalk FC have been drawn to face Longford Town in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup next month.

The game will take place at Oriel Park on the weekend ending July 31.

It will be just the third time the clubs have met in the Cup. Dundalk won the first meeting in Longford in February 1972 when Gerry Rogers, Paddy Turner and Sean Kelly were on target in a 3-0 win.

The Lilywhites also won the last Cup meeting between the pair in October 2015 when Paddy Barrett and Ronan Finn were on target in a 2-0 win at Oriel Park en route to a first double under Stephen Kenny.

Dundalk also won their last meeting with now First Division Longford last November with a 2-0 win at Oriel Park courtesy of goals from Patrick Hoban and Sean Murray.

Stephen O'Donnell won the Cup last season with St Patrick's Athletic with Robbie Benson scoring the winning penalty against Bohemians in the shoot-out at the Aviva Stadium.