Dundalk defender Leahy to face his ‘girlfriend's brother’ in Louth Derby

Dundalk defender Darragh Leahy has a bigger reason than just local bragging rights to want to get the better of Drogheda United at Oriel Park this Friday night (kick-off: 7.45pm).

That’s because he’ll be going head-to-head with his girlfriend’s brother Seán Roughan for the first time with the 169th Louth Derby set to take on particular interest in two households in Swords as a result.

Spare a thought for Rachael Roughan as she weighs up whether to cheer on her brother, who is on-loan at Kevin Doherty’s side from Lincoln City, or her boyfriend Darragh who she has supported throughout his time in north Louth.

Maybe a draw would be the best outcome for her but for Leahy, another three points is top of the agenda.

“He's my girlfriend's brother so I know him very well,” he laughed when asked about Drogheda’s left-back.

“I'll be keeping my cards very close to my chest this week anyway.

“There'll be a bit of craic this week, but we'll be taking it pretty serious when it comes to the game.”

Eighteen-year-old Sean missed out on Drogheda’s Jim Malone Cup victory over Dundalk at Oriel Park back in February with an ankle injury sustained at the end of that match keeping Darragh out until the Boynesiders’ league win at Head in the Game Park last month when he returned to the bench as an unused substitute.

By contrast, Roughan played the 90 minutes and was named man of the match for the televised clash which was decided by Dean Williams’ controversial 49th minute penalty.

“That probably said what sort of game it was - we battered them and one of their centre-backs gets man of the match,” laughed Leahy, “but no fair play to him he has done really well and I'm looking forward to playing against him.

“It's another Louth Derby so we'll know what to expect. It'll be another tough game. They're going well at the minute as well,” he said.

Unlike Drogheda, whose six-game unbeaten run was ended with a 3-2 defeat away to Sligo Rovers on Saturday, Dundalk go into Friday’s game on the back of a win courtesy of John Martin’s late header earning a 2-1 victory over Shelbourne at Oriel Park last weekend after Shane Farrell’s penalty nine minutes from time looked like it would deny them.

“We made it hard for ourselves,” admitted Leahy.

“The (penalty) decision was an absolute disgrace but I guess some of them are given and some of them aren't. We've dug in and what a header by John Martin after he came on to get the three points - that was the main thing.

“Himself and Wardy (Keith Ward) haven't really been in the team but they're coming in every day and they're unbelievable around the place and just getting on with it and grafting. They reaped their rewards there tonight.”

Asked about Steven Bradley’s dismissal, Leahy said: “To be honest with you, I didn't see it so I can't really comment on it but sometimes refs want to even it up.”

The 24-year-old feels Dundalk are getting better defensively too and hopes that will prove a platform for further wins in the coming weeks. In the last 10 matches they have conceded just five goals but three of them have been penalties.

“There haven't been too many from open play,” he said.

“The one last week against Sligo was from a long throw so I don't know if you'd count that, but I think our home form has been really good. We're still unbeaten at home and we've another one now next week again so hopefully we can put in another performance and get another three points,” said Leahy