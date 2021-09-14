Dundalk crisis deepens following defeat in Sligo

Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth after his side's defeat during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk in action against Garry Buckley of Sligo Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Greg Sloggett of Dundalk after his side's defeat in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers 2 Dundalk 1

Dundalk’s concerning run of form continued at The Showgrounds on Tuesday night as they lost out to Sligo Rovers.

The result means Vinny Perth’s side have now taken just one point from the last 18 on offer in the league.

This was one of the club’s games in hand from Europe and a further loss - their 12th in 26 matches - means the Lilywhites remain in ninth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table with the threat of relegation very much hanging over them.

Once again goalkeeping issues came back to haunt Dundalk in what was the club’s 4,000th game in its history, with Alessio Abibi doing a poor job of keeping out a Lewis Banks header early in the second half which ultimately proved to be the winner.

The visitors had actually got off to a great start with Patrick Hoban firing his side in front after 18 minutes but the lead lasted less than two minutes as further poor defending allowed Andre Wright the simplest of equalisers.

The Lilywhites have now conceded 38 goals in 26 matches this season - the same number they conceded in the 72 games across the 2018 and 2019 campaigns combined.

While injuries haven’t helped the cause, the drop in form since Europe has been alarming and Dundalk must now find form and confidence from somewhere to keep their FAI Cup and European qualification hopes alive when they travel to face Finn Harps on Friday night.

Both sides had good early chances with Adam McDonnell flashing a free kick just over the bar after less than 90 seconds before Sam Stanton fired a shot just wide at the other end moments later.

Expand Close Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth after his side's defeat during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth after his side's defeat during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Dundalk then passed up a great chance to take the lead on seven minutes when Michael Duffy slipped Greg Sloggett in on goal but the midfielder blazed over from eight yards out.

Hoban and Wright would both force routine saves from either goalkeeper after that before the former broke the deadlock on 18 minutes.

A cross from the left looked like it would be easily claimed by Ed McGinty only for McDonnell to needlessly loop a header up in the air. It was seized upon by Will Patching whose first time volley was turned in by Hoban for his 150th career goal.

If the defending for that goal was poor then what was to follow from the visitors was even worse as Dundalk’s lead would last less than two minutes. A short corner was fizzed across the six yard box by David Cawley with several men in white missing it as Wright was left with the simplest of tap-ins to make it 1-1.

The chances dried up slightly after that with a long range effort from McDonnell the only shot of note before the interval.

The home side came out with renewed energy at the start of the second half with Johnny Kenny having a snapshot from the edge of the area within a minute of the restart but it was straight down the throat of Alessio Abibi.

It was then Dundalk’s turn to have a go moments later with Michael Duffy’s shot bravely blocked by John Mahon.

Sligo would then take the lead on 52 minutes as Dundalk's goalkeeping problems continued with Lewis Banks getting his head on a free kick from Greg Bolger which Abibi got a hand to but couldn’t keep out.

It could have been 3-1 on 58 minutes when an in-swinging free from McDonnell was pushed clear by Abibi who was fortunate that no one in a red shirt was on hand to pounce.

Expand Close Patrick Hoban of Dundalk in action against Garry Buckley of Sligo Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Patrick Hoban of Dundalk in action against Garry Buckley of Sligo Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kenny then had another big chance three minutes later when played through on goal but with only Abibi to beat he blazed well over.

Mahon then went close with a header from a corner on 73 minutes before Walter Figueira saw an effort deflect wide off Sonni Nattestad 10 minutes later with fellow substitute Melvyn Lorenzen heading just over from the resultant corner.

Andy Boyle - his side’s best performer once again - did superbly to block from Figueira two minutes from the end.

Unfortunately there wasn’t enough of that kind of desire shown and Dundalk can have few complaints not to have taken something from the game.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, John Mahon, Robbie McCourt; Greg Bolger, David Cawley (Colm Horgan 80); Johnny Kenny (Melvyn Lorenzen 66), Adam McDonnell (Niall Morahan 71), Ryan De Vries (Walter Figueira 66); Andre Wright.

Dundalk: Alessio Abibi; Raivis Jurkovskis, Andy Boyle, Sonni Nattestad, Cameron Dummigan; Greg Sloggett, Sam Stanton (Sean Murray 79); Sami Ben Amar (Mayowa Animasahun 57), Will Patching, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban.

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).

Att: 1,650