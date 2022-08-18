Dundalk could be without half a dozen players for table top clash with Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk could be without up to half a dozen key players for Sunday’s crunch top of the table clash with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium (kick-off: 7pm, live on LOITV).

The experienced duo of Brian Gartland and John Mountney missed out on Friday’s win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park as they continue to recover from minor setbacks as they work their way back from ACL injuries sustained last year.

Paul Doyle and Daniel Kelly also missed the win on Friday night having suffered hamstring injuries in the previous week’s draw with Derry City at Oriel Park, with the latter definitely out of Sunday’s trip to Tallaght.

To add to Stephen O’Donnell’s headache, he also lost both his skippers on Friday night with Patrick Hoban limping off with a calf problem after just 12 minutes before Andy Boyle was sent-off seven minutes into the second half.

Boyle will be suspended for Sunday’s game but the Lilywhites haven’t given up hope that Hoban could return in time to face the Hoops – who will be playing the match in between their Europa League play-off tie with Ferencvaros, who they meet in the first leg in Hungary on Thursday.

That said, O’Donnell feels his side’s united front is to be admired.

“We’ve injuries and suspensions now so we will see what team we have to take to Tallaght next week.

“There will be more players involved. I told them before the game that you might not be the hero tonight, but you could be the hero in a week or two — stay ready to go.

“It’s a good build-up, nine days, to prepare as best we can at a great venue and against really good opposition.”

While Dundalk could close the gap at the top to a point, albeit with a game more played, O’Donnell expects a strong Rovers side to face them on the day despite the potential distraction of Europe.

“You can see with their changes in Derry they have a lot of riches in reserve. Our squad is a bit smaller.

“Whatever team Rovers play on Sunday will be a strong team.”

The Lilywhites head coach refused to say his side were in a title race though.

“We'll see,” he said when asked about it.

“People build you up and then knock you down.

“We want to be consistent in our mentality, basically just train well and work hard for each other.

“That is the bottom line, and see where it takes us.

“We genuinely haven't spoken about it because when you look at it, we know if we drop down to a certain level anybody can beat us.

“There’s no point in talking, we need to be fully focused.”