Dundalk considering cost of living crisis when determining season ticket and merchandise prices

Dundalk chief operating officer Martin Connolly has admitted that the cost of living crisis was a big factor in the club’s thinking when determining prices for new merchandise and season tickets for 2023.

The Lilywhites last week launched their new home and away jerseys along with a range of training gear from their new kit supplier, Newry-based Playr-Fit.

While those at Oriel Park have been faced with rising bills like everyone else in the country, Connolly says the club resisted the urge to charge extra for the new range or for season tickets to ensure people could still afford to come out and support Dundalk in the New Year.

“We’ve been very conscious of the cost of living crisis,” Connolly told The Argus at Thursday night’s kit launch in The Lilywhite Lounge.

“We’ve worked really close with PlayrFit on this and I think people will see that the prices are really competitive. I don’t think any of the items have increased compared to a similar item from last year. Our jerseys are really competitive at €60-€65 and that was a very important thing for us to remember in all of this.”

In a week which saw season ticket prices also come into public discussion following Kerry FC’s decision to charge €275 for theirs on their debut in the First Division, Dundalk have also once again not raised their prices.

“We probably need to put it up and we could have done with putting a few more Euros on some of the items in the shop but we don’t want to turn people off coming to games,” said Connolly.

“We realise the importance we are to people moreso than people are to us so we have to make it affordable and we have to help people be able to afford to come to the club and that’s what we want.

“Maybe the season tickets are a bit more valuable this year too because of Europe. I hope people realise that when you get your season ticket that you’ve first priority on a European ticket and that means a lot to people. We encourage people to get the tickets bought before Christmas because it is a vital revenue stream for us and we’re no different than anybody else, every euro is vitally important to us at the moment.”

Martin said the club were delighted with the reaction to the new jerseys from Playr-Fit and hoped it would be the start of a brilliant partnership.

“I’m not going to be a hypocrite because I actually came across an interview myself and yourself did a couple of years ago at something similar to this and my response to you was I don’t get bogged down on gear because it’s ultimately peoples’ opinions but judging by the reaction to the couple of jersey launches that I’ve been involved in, this has been as good as anything,” he said.

“The reaction online has been really, really good and the reaction here tonight amongst supporters has been really good and long may it continue because it’s the start of a new partnership with a local company and we want it to be successful for everybody.

“We’ve spoken before about getting as many local companies involved as we can and this is another one of them. Kieran and the guys in Playr-Fit have been very enthusiastic and very welcoming to this contract and this partnership and we hope that it’s successful for everyone.”

Connolly also praised main sponsors BetRegal for being “really accommodating” in dropping the gold and purple colours from their logo on both the home and away kits.

“To be fair they’ve been really easy to deal with,” he said of the betting company, whose partnership with the club was extended into a third year last week.

“I know from dealing with many companies about logos, it’s a precious part of their business but BetRegal have been really accommodating and really understanding about that and it has added to the jerseys because their normal colours are difficult to get into a jersey and marry them in properly but they’ve been really accommodating on that.”