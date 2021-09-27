Dundalk climb out of relegation play-off spot with Bohs’ win

27 September 2021; Michael Duffy of Dundalk gets past the challenge of Rory Feely of Bohemians during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Bohemians at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk shoots to score his side's second goal despite the attention of Rob Cornwall of Bohemians. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Patrick Hoban, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with Dundalk team-mates Darragh Leahy, centre, and Andy Boyle. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk 2

Bohemians 1

Dundalk lifted themselves out of the promotion/relegation play-off spot with a brilliant win over Bohemians at Oriel Park tonight.

Stunning strikes from Sam Stanton and Patrick Hoban in either half proved enough to see Vinny Perth’s side leapfrog Waterford into eighth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table despite a Tyreke Wilson strike setting up a frantic finale.

This result means the Lilywhites have won back to back league games for the first time since June while it also puts a huge dent in Bohemians’ bid for Europe as they remain seven points adrift of third placed Sligo Rovers, albeit with a game more to play.

Like Dundalk, Keith Long’s side have the FAI Cup as a possibility to qualify for Europe but it could prove to be a huge result for the Louth men in their battle to avoid the drop.

After Conor Levingston had tried to catch Peter Cherrie out with a shot that drifted harmlessly over inside the opening seconds, it was the home side who went closest on five minutes when former Bohs defender Darragh Leahy curled a shot just wide of the post with James Talbot statuesque.

Keith Buckley then tested Cherrie with a shot from range on 13 minutes before Dundalk were denied by the woodwork a minute later when Sean Murray flicked on Leahy’s cross only to see it cannon back off the post.

Hoban then did well to outmuscle James Finnerty to get a shot away on 18 minutes but Talbot was able to push it away to safety.

Bohs did grow more into the game after that but a header wide from a corner from Georgie Kelly was about as near they came to a goal before Dundalk took the lead on 44 minutes.

Michael Duffy played a superb ball into the box for Stanton to race onto with the Scottish midfielder brilliantly spinning away from Finnerty before unleashing an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net.

Bohs upped the ante on the restart with Tyreke Wilson flashing a shot just over on 56 minutes before Dawson Devoy curled another good effort just wide a minute later.

Stanton then almost doubled his tally when he was picked out yet again by Duffy but his effort deflected agonisingly wide. Hoban would make it 2-0 from the resultant corner on 59 minutes as he sent a brilliant half volley to the bottom left hand corner after the resultant corner had broken to him at the edge of the area.

Bohs almost responded immediately on the hour mark when Liam Burt broke to the endline on the left before pulling the ball back to Georgie Kelly at the edge of the six yard box but somehow the league’s top scorer fired over.

The visitors then had Talbot to thank for keeping them in the game on 63 minutes when he made a superb double save, firstly to push Hoban’s effort onto the post before saving the follow up header from Murray.

That was to prove crucial as the Gypsies pulled a goal back on 71 minutes when Wilson squeezed a shot past Cherrie at his near post from the left side of the penalty area.

Wilson then almost conjured up an equaliser in the 78th minute when his cross picked out Rory Feely at the back post but Cherrie did well to get down to deny him before the ball was scrambled to safety.

Hoban then had a chance to seal the three points with four minutes to go when he was teed up by Duffy but his effort sailed to the right and wide.

Daniel Cleary then made a brilliant block to deny former team-mate Georgie Kelly but despite five minutes of added time they could find no way past a stubborn Dundalk defence as the hosts held out for their third big win on home soil in the space of six days.

Dundalk: Peter Cherrie; Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Greg Sloggett (Raivis Jurkovskis 50), Sam Stanton; Sami Ben Amar (Han Jeong-woo 72), Sean Murray (Sonni Nattestad 87), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Rory Feely, James Finnerty (Rob Cornwall HT), Ciaran Kelly, Tyreke Wilson; Conor Levingston (Jamie Mullins 79), Keith Buckley (Ali Coote HT); Liam Burt, Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney; Georgie Kelly.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).