Dundalk chief operating officer on club’s latest off the field initiatives

While the League of Ireland season might be on the verge of winding down over the next couple of months, off the field things are only getting going at Dundalk FC.

Last week the club announced two major initiatives – a mental health and wellbeing programme and a supporter consultation survey.

The mental health initiative is being run in memory of former groundsman and videographer, Harry Taaffe, who tragically passed away by suicide in July 2020.

The campaign, which will be supported by Fyffes and co-ordinated by Head in the Game’s mental health officer Derek Pepper, is designed to educate and increase awareness about mental health and to try and challenge the stigma associated with mental health difficulties.

Speaking about the new programme, Dundalk FC chief operating officer Martin Connolly said the club were delighted to remember Harry with such an initiative.

“From the day the tragedy happened, everybody associated with Dundalk Football Club wanted to honour Harry in some way because of the work that he done and the person that he was.

“He was a really good friend of mine and I think about Harry nearly every day. We have wanted to do something along the lines of a mental health and wellbeing initiative. It makes sense. Once we got the agreement of the Taaffe family that we could put their name on it, Fyffes were very happy to come on board.

“Derek Pepper is an amazing person. All you have to do is sit with him for 20 minutes and you can only be impressed with the knowledge that he has and the help that he wants to give. We're delighted that all those people have come together with us to bring out this initiative and we just hope that the community, the supporters and the coaches get on board with the safe talk workshops and that we can help people in some way.”

The first step in the programme came ahead of the Shelbourne game last Friday when the club linked up with See Change to promote their annual Green Ribbon campaign. Other events will follow over the coming months and Connolly has encouraged as many fans as possible to take part.

“The first step was tonight with handing out the green ribbons. The second step is the safe talk workshops, which I hope people will get on board with. It doesn't have to be soccer supporters. I think from a soccer coaching background that if we can help people who come into contact with people who might be vulnerable with their mental health - if we can give them tools to arm themselves for that then this is a great initiative and we want everybody to come on board with it.

“We'll very happily host 10 workshops if Derek Pepper can do them but that's what we want,” he said.

The supporter consultation survey will also be rolled out later this month as part of an ongoing strategic review of club activities. Based on the feedback received from this review, and from the Supporter Consultation, the club will issue a report and hold a public meeting during the close season to discuss the future of Dundalk Football Club.

Connolly said he was looking forward to gauging what fans wanted from the club going forward.

“We said at the start when we came in that we were going to use this 12 months as a sort of review of everything. While we're quite happy with how things are going on the pitch and we're quite happy with how things are going off the pitch, one thing that I've learned in my time here is that you can't sit still,” he said.

“One of the things that we need to do going forward is we need to get the supporters' opinion and that's why we've highlighted that this is not a two minute survey that you're going to do on your phone. You have to allow yourself 10 or 15 minutes because it's quite a comprehensive survey. We want everybody with an interest in Dundalk Football Club to take part in this survey and give us their opinion on a whole range of things.

“We met the supporters' club this week, The 1903, and we had a very good meeting with them. We've informed them of the survey. It was a very open and frank meeting and we've given them some of our plans and about the way we want to go going forward. When we get this survey back in we'll look at the information, we'll collate it and we'll put a report together and we'll have an open meeting and give it back to the supporters,” said Connolly.

People can register for the survey at dundalkfc.com

Connolly also said he was pleased that the club could honour its late president Des Casey by renaming Oriel Park as Casey’s Field for the rest of the season.

“It was actually a suggestion from Colm Murphy and to be fair it was readily accepted by everybody,” he said.

“Des Casey was an amazing man. I know from being involved in administration in soccer in Ireland that it's not an easy job but he was excellent in his time with the FAI, with Dundalk and with UEFA and we're only delighted that the family were very, very happy with the honour. They see it as an honour and we're happy with that and we're delighted that they've accepted it. It's the least we can do.”