Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 22.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dundalk can show Derry ‘we’re still tops’ on the pitch!

James Rogers

The loss of Mark Connolly to the Brandywell club is a hefty blow but, from a business perspective, it was the right decision not to break the wage structure

Mark Connolly scored on his Derry City debut last Saturday night having performed so well for Dundalk during the opening half of the season. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Mark Connolly scored on his Derry City debut last Saturday night having performed so well for Dundalk during the opening half of the season. Picture: Sportsfile

Mark Connolly scored on his Derry City debut last Saturday night having performed so well for Dundalk during the opening half of the season. Picture: Sportsfile

Mark Connolly scored on his Derry City debut last Saturday night having performed so well for Dundalk during the opening half of the season. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

While Dundalk fans were treated to three new signings last Wednesday, perhaps the most notable announcement by the club on the day was buried towards the end of the press release revealing Robbie McCourt’s arrival at Oriel Park from Sligo Rovers.

There, more than 400 words in, was confirmation that Mark Connolly’s time at Oriel Park was up.

Privacy