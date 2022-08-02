Dundalk can cope without Connolly, insists O’Donnell

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell believes his side are well-equipped to deal with the loss of Mark Connolly.

The 30-year-old defender was one of the Louth side’s best performers in the first half of the campaign, earning the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Ireland Player of the Month award for June after helping the Lilywhites to second in the table.

However, following the completion of the Monaghan man’s loan from Dundee United, he was snapped up by Derry City on a two-and-a-half-year deal this week.

While his old side didn’t miss him as they ran out 4-0 winners over Longford Town in the FAI Cup, Connolly will now make an immediate return to Oriel Park on Friday as Dundalk and Derry City go head-to-head in what could be a huge game in both the title race and battle for the coveted European places.

Speaking after the game, O’Donnell admitted he wanted Connolly to stay but insists Dundalk can cope without the former Republic of Ireland U21 international.

“They're big boots to fill but we're definitely a sum of our parts more than individuals,” he said.

“Sam (Bone) and Andy (Boyle) have played the last two games together and kept two clean sheets but we're a very selfless team and a very hard working team from 1 to 11.

“I don't think we're a team who relies on sole individuals. We've good footballers all over the pitch and we work very hard for one another.”

O’Donnell admitted there was also no hard feelings with Derry boss Ruaidhrí Higgins, who raided his old club for the fifth time in recent months following the captures of Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy, Will Patching and Cameron Dummigan from Dundalk at the start of the season.

“We made an offer and I suppose there were better offers available but Mark was great for us and I think we were good for Mark,” said O’Donnell.

“It's not going to end up being that type of game next week where it’s all about him returning. We're fully focused on the Derry team as a whole and focused on ourselves.

“I was chatting to Ruaidhrí but football is football. Nothing is going to change in that regard.

“Me and Ruaidhrí are really good friends and it's fair game. There's a player available. It's in the past now. Mark Connolly is a Derry City player. We've our own batch of 20-odd players to focus on. I'm very happy with the squad we have.”

Dundalk have strengthened themselves with the capture of Norwegian winger Runar Hauge on loan from Hibernian, defender Robbie McCourt joining from Sligo Rovers and midfielder Alfie Lewis returning to the league after a brief stint at Plymouth Argyle.

Lewis, who won an FAI Cup under his new boss at St Patrick’s Athletic last season, will take over the number five shirt vacated by Connolly and O’Donnell feels he will be a real hit at Oriel Park.

“Obviously I had Alfie last year,” said the 36-year-old.

“He's just a really, really good footballer and he enjoyed his time in Ireland. He’ll be training Monday and I think the fans will really appreciate him because he's an excellent footballer. He can pick a pass, he is good in tight areas and can run a game.”

O’Donnell is also pleased to have McCourt and Hauge on board and believes both will prove useful additions to his squad.

“Robbie only came in Wednesday so he only had one training session yesterday (Thursday) so we need to get a good week of training into him next week,” said O’Donnell on the unused substitute.

“He's a player I always admired and, as I've said before, I should have got him after his Waterford spell when he played left sided centre half with Sam Bone a lot of the time. Then moreso he played left back and I thought he was arguably the best left back in the league last year with Sligo.

“He broke his wrist actually against us when we were at St Pat's and that sort of stopped him and he has had a bit of a stop-start season this season but he's a really good player who can play left centre back and left back. He's an excellent footballer and I'm really looking forward to working with him. He's one to be excited about.

“Runar obviously had a good game tonight. He only came in and trained yesterday. We have a certain way of playing, especially with our offensive play, so he's going to get the playbook on that as the days go on but I thought he did very well for his first 55 minutes.”

Meanwhile, O’Donnell says he is hopeful of having Robbie Benson back available to him for Friday’s visit of Derry City to Oriel Park.