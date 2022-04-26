Dundalk boss O’Donnell pumped for Louth Derby

Oriel Park had seen Stephen O’Donnell’s passion many times before but his reaction at the full-time whistle on Friday was a throwback. Picture: Sportsfile

Bearded mouth open, the thumping of the Dundalk crest, ecstasy all over his face. Oriel Park had seen Stephen O’Donnell’s passion many times before but his reaction at the full-time whistle on Friday was a throwback and an insight into how much his role as head coach means to him.

It looked for all the world that Stephen Farrell’s penalty for Shelbourne nine minutes from time was going to deny his side the win, just as Sean Boyd’s had done in Tolka Park a month earlier.

Then up popped John Martin with a stunning header five minutes from the end from a David Beckham-esque cross from Keith Ward to ensure a big three points for the Lilywhites.

It was undoubtedly heart over head that made O’Donnell make the switch from St Patrick’s Athletic to Dundalk in December and he showed plenty of heart at the full-time whistle on Friday.

“I love this place,” he said.

“I don't think I need to connect with the crowd in the sense of having been here before. I think my actions speak louder than any words or any celebrations. I love being here and I love winning here.

“It's just the way I feel. I sort of go off instinct rather than any sort of premeditated stuff. I felt like that. I felt it was a good win. It was a helter-skelter sort of game from the second half on and I was delighted with the win. No games can be taken for granted and we're in absolute zero position to take any games for granted.

“You've got to know where we are in our development. That's what I would say,” he said.

By his own admission, Dundalk made tough work of things following Shane Griffin – and Damien Duff’s – dismissal in first-half stoppage time but he felt they were ironically a better side themselves after Steven Bradley’s red card on 57 minutes.

“We can play better,” admitted O’Donnell.

“I thought from defence to midfield in the first half we had full control of the game and good quality and then we probably needed to penetrate more and ask their defence more questions. In the second half we didn't start the half well at 11v10 and sort of created our own problems. Then when it went 10v10 I actually thought we were very good and we controlled the game when we went 1-0 up.

“Then obviously we got a penalty given against us. I'll have to watch it back but you could say at that point Shels had all the momentum after Stevie getting sent-off and then them getting a penalty but we showed brilliant character and personality to come back and win the game with the quality of our two goals. The crosses were excellent and they were brilliant finishes.

“It's a great win and it's a win that I think will bond the team and the fans,” he said.

While there was much criticism of referee Paul McLaughlin over some of his decision making on the night, O’Donnell said it was assistant Emmett Dynan who gave the two big decisions against Dundalk.

“I think the linesman gave both decisions. He gave the penalty and the sending off, but I'll have to see it back.

“It seems to me that the only time linesmen interfere in the game is against any team I'm involved in because whenever I ask the fourth official during a game was it the referee's decision or the linesman, I'm told it's the ref because he's in a very good position. I thought Paul was in decent positions for both incidents but the linesman decided to give it.

“I don't mind if linesmen get involved and in hindsight it is the right decision. I just know by our lads' reaction and by Dickie's (Daniel Kelly) reaction it was a bit more of an astonished reaction than giving away a normal foul. I don't know, the boys could be good actors.”

There was a question about Friday’s Louth Derby, but O’Donnell wasn’t overly interested. He wanted to savour the weekend and the win. Drogheda is this week’s problem. If Dundalk don’t make it four home wins on the bounce, it won’t be for lack of heart on the manager’s behalf.