Dundalk boss O’Donnell on new signings, his current squad and pre-season

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell says he is content with the business he has conducted so far since his return to Oriel Park but admits there is plenty of work still to be done ahead of the start of the new SSE Airtricity League season next month.

So far the new Lilywhites boss has 16 players tied down for the forthcoming campaign. Peter Cherrie, Brian Gartland, Patrick Hoban, Daniel Kelly, Darragh Leahy, David McMillan and Greg Sloggett have all re-signed from last season while Robbie Benson, Sam Bone, John Mountney (all St Patrick's Athletic), Keith Ward (Bohemians), John Martin (Waterford) and Paul Doyle (UCD) have joined the club. They are in addition to the trio of Andy Boyle, Ryan O'Kane and Mayowa Animasahun who were under contract from last season.

While that is one more than was under contract at this stage 12 months ago, O'Donnell admitted there was still plenty of work to do to ensure his squad was ready for the league opener at home to Derry City on February 18.

Speaking ahead of the side's return for pre-season training on Monday morning, he said: "This is where we expected to be.

"Ultimately we've started very late so it was always going to be like this and Christmas as well doesn't help because everyone sort of takes a break for Christmas and New Year but we'll get back to it now.

"I'm content overall. We're delighted to keep the core and we're very happy with our additions and hopefully we'll add a few more over the coming weeks."

With the likes of Cameron Dummigan (Derry City), Daniel Cleary (St Johnstone) and Sean Murray (Glentoran) all departing in recent weeks, O'Donnell confirmed that Gartland's re-signing on New Year's Day would be the last of last season's squad returning for 2022.

Now he is likely to turn his attention to the loan market with Wales U21 goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd having joined from English Premier League side Brentford – he is one of at least three loan signings expected at Oriel Park.

"We'll be looking at permanent and loans but definitely we'll have our ears and eyes peeled for loan movement as well," confirmed O'Donnell.

"I think it's a good avenue to go down and it suits all parties in terms of players and good prospects trying to get their foot on the ladder playing first-team matches. You get good talent there."

O'Donnell reiterated that there was unlikely to be anyone in on trial this week but said the search for players was ongoing - with no limits as yet in terms of position.

"We're still in the market for good players and across the board if a good player is put to us we'll see if he can fit into our squad but we haven't identified a real priority position at this stage."

While the new head coach is hoping to add a doctor and a goalkeeping coach to his backroom team this week, he confirmed that strength and conditioning coach Graham Norton and physio Danny Miller had returned to the club after departures before the end of last season.

Liam Burns has also been added to the coaching ticket, which includes first-team manager Dave Mackey and assistant Patrick Cregg, having acted as Vinny Perth's number two last season.

A couple of players will sit out the first few weeks of pre-season but O'Donnell says it is good to be back.

"It's good to get it up and running and into a routine. It's just about getting everyone on site and starting to work," he said.

"Andy Boyle has an injury so he'll miss the next few weeks. He went in for a little operation before Christmas. John Mountney is still sort of rehabbing but everyone else is available.

"It'll be mainly conditioning this week. Today (Monday) will be about testing and seeing where they're at and then we'll get a good sort of foundation of where they're at and take it from there."

At present there are no pre-season fixtures confirmed but O'Donnell says he is hopeful of picking his first team in around three weeks' time.

"We've no exact dates yet but we might have a good two weeks of pre-season conditioning and then we'll look to maybe start playing our first pre-season game," he said.

Many of the signings and re-signings are familiar faces at Oriel Park with Doyle and Martin the only two that O'Donnell has yet to work with in some capacity. That familiarity gives him the confidence that Dundalk will be competitive this season.

"I would have worked with them all so I know their characters," he said.

"Now ultimately that's not why they're at the club. They're all there because they're good players and I feel we can get more out of them.

"I'm delighted with the core that we have. There's a lot of winners, good characters and big personalities so we'll try to add to that now over the coming couple of weeks and I'd like to think we'll have a competitive squad come the start but expectations etc, we are starting late and we are sort of trying to assemble a squad from scratch in the middle of December so it's not all going to come together at once," he said.

Meanwhile, O'Donnell said he didn't wish to comment further on his exit from St Patrick's Athletic in the wake of their FAI Cup victory last November despite reports that his former employers have since issued High Court proceedings against him.

"Ah that's in the past," he said.

"I'm focused on Dundalk. Everyone has moved on in regards to getting back to pre-season so I've nothing to say in regards to that. I'm just focused on getting ready for the year ahead."