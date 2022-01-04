Louth

Dundalk boss O’Donnell on new signings, his current squad and pre-season

Dundalk manager Stephen O'Donnell. (Pic: Sportsfile) Expand

Dundalk manager Stephen O'Donnell. (Pic: Sportsfile)

James Rogers

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell says he is content with the business he has conducted so far since his return to Oriel Park but admits there is plenty of work still to be done ahead of the start of the new SSE Airtricity League season next month.

So far the new Lilywhites boss has 16 players tied down for the forthcoming campaign. Peter Cherrie, Brian Gartland, Patrick Hoban, Daniel Kelly, Darragh Leahy, David McMillan and Greg Sloggett have all re-signed from last season while Robbie Benson, Sam Bone, John Mountney (all St Patrick's Athletic), Keith Ward (Bohemians), John Martin (Waterford) and Paul Doyle (UCD) have joined the club. They are in addition to the trio of Andy Boyle, Ryan O'Kane and Mayowa Animasahun who were under contract from last season.

