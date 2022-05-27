Dundalk boss O’Donnell gives injury update on Mountney and Williams

Dundalk manager Stephen O'Donnell is hopeful of having John Mountney back at his disposal soon but doubts remain over when or if Dan Williams will return to the club.

Mountney has been out of action since suffering an ACL injury while playing for Friday's opponents St Patrick's Athletic in Oriel Park last August.

While the Mayo man has featured amongst the subs bench on a number of occasions in recent weeks, he has yet to make his return to playing action since re-joining the club where he won five league titles before Christmas.

Asked about the 29-year-old, O'Donnell said: "John just has a little bit of a sore calf. It's nothing major.

"He won't be out for any length of time."

Williams, meanwhile, has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury I the 2-1 win over Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park on April 15.

Almost six weeks on, the club remain coy on the nature of his injury with the Welsh U21 international holidaying in Spain last week having returned to parent club Swansea City in the aftermath of the injury.

"Dan we're still sort of monitoring," O'Donnell said of the 21-year-old.

"He's still over in Swansea. His ankle is a little bit of a slow burner. Dan is back getting medical treatment at Swansea.

Asked if there was a concern that Williams might not return despite a season-long loan deal, O'Donnell said: "We just need to see the time frame of the ankle injury and take it from there then."

"We're comfortable with that in regards the position it is because I think we've good cover there and we'll see where Dan is at then," he said.