Dundalk boss O’Donnell gives injury update on Mountney and Williams

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Injured Dan Williams is back at Swansea City receiving treatment for an injury he picked up playing for Dundalk. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

James Rogers

Dundalk manager Stephen O'Donnell is hopeful of having John Mountney back at his disposal soon but doubts remain over when or if Dan Williams will return to the club.

Mountney has been out of action since suffering an ACL injury while playing for Friday's opponents St Patrick's Athletic in Oriel Park last August.

